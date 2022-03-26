Linabelle Finnegan treks 12 hours from her home in Kansas City, Missouri, down to Baton Rouge nearly every weekend.
The Finnegans are a gymnastics family. This season is the first one in which one of her daughters is competing collegiately since her husband, Don, died in August 2019 from pancreatic cancer. She doesn’t want to miss watching her youngest daughter, Aleah, perform.
But on Feb. 20, Linabelle’s drive was just two hours. LSU competed in a tri-meet with Missouri and Arkansas in Columbia, Missouri, which meant Aleah was coming home. A large group of family and friends attended, with Linnabelle sitting next to her older daughter Sarah. Sarah Finnegan competed for LSU from 2016-19, a decorated career with left the school's own sports website to call her “the greatest gymnast in LSU history.”
Aleah stared at the beam, exhaled and saluted the judges, preparing for a routine she’d perform under Sarah’s tall shadow.
Linabelle was confident. She knew Aleah could practically perform this series in her sleep.
She watched her daughter follow a back handspring with two aerials, but land off-balance after the second and fall off the beam. The judges gave her a career-low 9.175. In the next rotation, she watched Aleah start her floor routine strong. But she got another 9.175, failing to land her final pass.
Aleah said pressure usually doesn’t faze her. But in this meet, she thinks she put herself under too much of it, to perform well for her family and friends.
“I don’t mind pressure, if I’m being honest,” said Finnegan, who will compete with her LSU teammates in the NCAA Raleigh regional Thursday and Saturday in North Carolina. “I try to zone out whenever I’m competing, but I think I lost my train of thought for a second. When you get in your head, it’s hard to snap out of.”
Outside of the Missouri meet, Finnegan has earned strong scores on both beam and floor in her first season with the Tigers. Her season NQS (National Qualifying Score) averages, 9.90 on beam and 9.87 on floor, are solid. After the falls, she said she tried to compartmentalize the mistakes and try not to dwell on them. Her scores improved.
“(I was) more so disappointed than anything,” Finnegan said. “Especially because I know what I’m capable of. Knowing my potential, knowing what I’m able to do, and I didn’t perform that to the best of my abilities.”
LSU coach Jay Clark and his staff have limited Finnegan to beam and floor because she underwent foot surgery in August, her second. She still trains all four events, however, and the plan is for her to eventually compete as an all-arounder. But for now, they’re playing it safe, trying to pace a talented, young gymnast.
“I’m pretty proud of how I’ve been doing this year,” Finnegan said, “considering all the circumstances and injuries and being a freshman.”
But still, no matter how successful Aleah is, it’s only natural to compare her to Sarah.
Aleah committed to LSU in 2017, when she was in eight grade and Sarah was wrapping up her sophomore season. By then, she was already an NCAA bars champion, a six-time All-American in three different events and an All-SEC selection.
Sarah helped Aleah gain an “inside scoop” of LSU gymnastics, of the program’s day-to-day environment. She held firm in her commitment because she had a full picture of the program — not a distilled, sanitized, surface-level look she’d receive on a recruiting visit.
By the time Aleah arrived at LSU, Sarah had built a legacy. On one August day, Aleah walked into a training room in Broussard Hall. One of the trainers did a double take and asked her what her last name was.
When she said, “Finnegan,” he understood. Aleah and Sarah may look and sound the same, and it may seem like Aleah is following in her sister’s footsteps. But the freshman said she doesn’t see it that way.
Aleah Finnegan is her own person, trying to establish her own presence in LSU’s gymnastics program.
“I’ve grown up being ‘Sarah’s little sister,’ ” Finnegan said. “Even going back to my elite days. It’s not something that bothers me necessarily. We are sisters, but we are two completely different people. We have different personality traits.”
Aleah is more talkative, extroverted and outgoing than her more reclusive older sister, Linabelle said. Clark had to practically pull words out of Sarah, she said, but Aleah likes to put on a show, especially on floor, when tries to engage the crowd and make it fun for the audience. Aleah even sometimes speaks to herself in the middle of her routines — after all, the sport is “more mental than physical,” she said.
Two of those mental hurdles: the burden of expectations, the constant drumbeat of comparisons.
Finnegan said she feels only slight pressure — But when she does, she doesn’t mind it.
“I want them to know that I’m enjoying myself while I’m competing,” Aleah said. “I’m making my own path right now.”