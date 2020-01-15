LSU coach Nikki Fargas’ attitude about rough stretches in SEC play is that the league is one, long, 16-game rough stretch.
Her Tigers are entering the heart of it beginning Thursday when they take on No. 9 Mississippi State in Starkville at 7 p.m.
LSU (13-3, 3-1 in SEC) is off to its best conference start in three years but the Bulldogs (15-2, 3-0) are a team that levels out good starts. They still play a high-pressure, full-court defense and still have imposing presences inside.
Teaira McCowan, the 6-feet-7 All American, has moved on to the WNBA but 6-5 sophomore Jessika Carter and 6-2 freshman Rickea Jackson have combined for 26.5 points and 14.5 rebounds per game. But the trouble with Mississippi State starts in the backcourt with Jordan Danberry, the leading scorer at 14.1 per game and the leading troublemaker.
Danberry is third in the SEC with 2.9 steals per game and well on the way to surpassing her total of 65 last season with 49. Once she gets the ball going the other way she’s even more trouble.
“The philosophy is still the same, they want to press you 94 feet and pick you up full court, and disrupt you by turning you over,” Fargas said. “Jordan Danberry does a really nice job of pushing tempo and getting in the seams, establishing herself as an offensive threat.”
Completing the challenge are outside gunners Chloe Bibby and Andra Espinoza Hunter, who have combined to hit 47 3-point shots to give the Bulldogs a plethora of options.
LSU has leaned on its inside scoring, defense and rebounding, and is trying to juice up its perimeter shooting. The Tigers had difficulty putting away a weakened Ole Miss team Sunday because they missed so many open looks. One of the few Tigers that didn’t struggle was Jaelyn Richard-Harris, who connected on 4 of 8 field goal attempts and had nine points.
“My biggest thing is being more aggressive,” Richard-Harris said. “Teams realize our post presence is good. We have to be more aggressive and I was taking on that responsibility to knock some shots down.
Fargas said she’s been pleased with the players’ sense of urgency in practice, but it would all be for naught if they can’t carry it over into the game.
“This team is working extremely hard. They want to be great They’re putting in extra time, coming in early, getting shots up, staying after practice. We’re getting them prepared to be better offensively. But we know when you are on the road you have to count on your defense and board play.
“We’re progressing, moving in the right direction. If we had played with the same intensity in the first half as the second half at Missourii, we’d be undefeated.
The Tigers can count on senior forward Ayana Mitchell for supreme effort. She’s averaging 13.9 points and 9.1 rebounds per game but is also leading the league in field goal percentage (71.0) by a wide margin.
LSU would benefit greatly if point guard Khayla Pointer can come out of her slump. She’s averaging 14.8 points per game but is 11 for 35 (31.4 percent) in the past three games. None of LSU’s other perimeter players are shooting better than 39.4 percent.
Considering the opposition, the Tigers have to do more than just shoot better with the up-tempo and pressure defense facing them.
“We’ll have to use everyone, our bigs as well,” Fargas said. “We have three primary ball handlers who can run the point. It will be key for us for them to play under control. In practice we’re playing overly aggressive. We want them to be comfortable in that setting. It will also be up to Ayana and Faustine to help break the pressure.
“I like us being tested early, that we’re playing some of the best teams in the country now. It lets you know where you’re at, and how can we get better. This is an opportunity for us to showcase who we are and that we’re capable of becoming one of the best teams in the country.”