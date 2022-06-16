LSU fifth-year senior defensive end Soni Fonua announced Thursday he entered the NCAA transfer portal.
Fonua recorded 6.5 tackles for loss in 2021 and started the last five games of the season. He was not seen during spring practice.
#FOEVERLSU pic.twitter.com/t9fWprS0dU— 🌴Soni Fonua🌴 (@FonuaSoni) June 16, 2022
Fonua came to LSU as a transfer from Mesa (Ariz.) Community College in 2019. He appeared in 20 games over the next three seasons, primarily as a backup defensive end and special teams player.
Last year, Fonua missed the first four games because of academic issues. After he returned, he became a starter when LSU changed its defensive scheme heading into the final month of the regular season. Fonua finished with 27 tackles.
Fonua didn't participate in spring practice for undisclosed reasons.
LSU still has a talented group of edge rushers headlined by junior BJ Ojulari and senior Ali Gaye. Depth will come from sophomore Saivion Jones and freshman Quency Wiggins.