The day before Ma’Khail Hilliard calmed LSU against Texas Southern, coach Paul Mainieri said the Tigers needed to get the senior right-hander back on track to strengthen their bullpen.

Hilliard entered with the bases loaded and LSU trailing by a run in the third inning Tuesday night, and though he let another run score before he ended the frame, Hilliard completed his best outing in nearly two years as No. 15 LSU climbed back to win 10-4 inside Alex Box Stadium.

LSU (10-3) used the midweek game for multiple tests as it tried to recover after losing a series to Oral Roberts last weekend. Mainieri debuted his first significant lineup changes this season, and two upperclassmen whom he wanted to improve, Hilliard and senior closer Devin Fontenot, made appearances.

Hilliard’s last outing of such promise came during the 2019 Southeastern Conference Tournament, when he allowed one run over 4⅔ innings with eight strikeouts in a game against Mississippi State that lasted well into the morning. The former freshman All-American pitched one inning during the brief 2020 season because of tightness in his lower forearm.

With LSU trying to settle bullpen roles before Southeastern Conference games begin next weekend, Mainieri wanted improvement from Hilliard and Fontenot, who both struggled last week. He also changed LSU’s infield, moving sophomore Cade Doughty to third base and freshman Jordan Thompson to shortstop.

Before Hilliard entered the game, LSU freshman pitchers Javen Coleman and Blake Money struggled with their command, issuing a combined four walks. The Tigers led 2-1 entering the third inning as Doughty homered in his first at-bat since recovering from a left shoulder subluxation, but Texas Southern (3-10) scored two runs against Money, who hit a batter in a full count and loaded the bases with two outs.

At that point, Hilliard trotted in from the bullpen. He allowed six runs in his last outing and had not pitched more than one inning this season. He owned the second-highest ERA (18.90) on the team.

Though Texas Southern scored another run on a wild pitch, Hilliard coaxed the first batter he faced into a popup that ended the inning. He retired the next nine hitters, five on strikeouts, cutting his ERA in half.

LSU retook the lead as Hilliard navigated through Texas Southern’s lineup. In the bottom of the third, junior Cade Beloso drove in a run and junior Gavin Dugas crushed an RBI double into left-center field, extending his hitting streak to six games. Dugas advanced to third on a wild pitch. He scored on another wild pitch, sliding head first past the attempted tag at home plate.

LSU led 5-4, and it stretched the score. Freshman first baseman Tre’ Morgan dropped a two-run double into the left field corner in the fourth and smashed a two-run triple in the eighth. Doughty added a sacrifice fly.

Hilliard protected the lead until he walked off the field in the sixth inning and fist bumped his teammates. He threw 34 of his 40 pitches for strikes.

Continuing to use veteran pitchers, LSU turned to Fontenot in the seventh. The preseason All-American struggled recently, allowing a run in each of his last three outings. He walked the first two batters he faced before recording three straight outs, two on strikeouts.

Fontenot pumped his fist as he left the mound. Perhaps Tuesday night helped him get back on track.