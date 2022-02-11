Two swings of the bat produced four runs and helped produce two victories on opening day for the LSU softball team Friday afternoon at Tiger Park.
Georgia Clark hit a two-run homer in LSU's first game of the Tiger Classic, a 3-0 victory against South Alabama, and Shelbi Sunseri homered in the second game as the Tigers beat Illinois 4-2.
Ali Kilponen won the second game in the circle, striking out four batters without a walk.
Sunseri, the winning pitcher in the first game, highlighted a three-run third inning with a long homer over the second retaining wall beyond the left-field fence. Freshman Presleigh Pilon started the inning when she reached on an error by Illinois right fielder Gabi Robles, moved to second on a groundout and scored on a base hit by Ciara Briggs, who came in on the homer.
Illinois (1-1) outhit LSU 6-4 and cut the margin to one run with single markers in the fourth, but the Tigers added an insurance run in the sixth inning. Clark led off with a single, and pinch runner KK Madrey went to second on a wild pitch by Illinois pitcher Lauren Wiles (0-1). Madrey went to third on a grounder and scored on another Wiles wild pitch.
Kilponen retired the first two hitters in the fourth, but Bella Loya singled and moved to third on a double by Kailee Powell. Kelly Ryono then hit a blooper to LSU shortstop Taylor Pleasants, who looked to first as the run scored and then threw home to catch Powell in a rundown. Catcher Cait Calland threw to Daneica Coffey at third for the tag-out.
Avery Steiner singled to lead off the Illinois sixth, went to second on a passed ball and scored on a single by Delaney Rummell. Kilponen got out of further trouble when she induced Loya to hit into a 4-6-3 double play to end the inning.
Wiles allowed four runs but only one was earned. She struck out five and walked one.
LSU 3, SOUTH ALABAMA 0: Sunseri pitched a three-hit shutout, backed by Clark’s homer. Sunseri allowed only three base runners and retired 12 of the final 13 batters she faced. She struck out five and walked one.
Clark got LSU going when she followed a walk to Sunseri with a blast over the left-center wall.
LSU got another run in the second when Coffey singled and one out later came home on consecutive walks to Morgan Cummins, Savannah Stewart and Ciara Briggs.
USA’s biggest threat came in the third when Mackenzie Brasher singled with one out and Caroline Nichols singled her to third. Victoria Ortiz then struck out and Cummins threw Nichols out stealing at second.