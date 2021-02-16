Plenty of times last season, Cade Doughty swung through a pitch with the heart of his bat, making contact in the middle of the barrel — only for the ball to pop into someone’s glove. He trudged back to the dugout, left to wonder what more he could do.

Through the first eight games of his LSU career, Doughty went 3 for 26, registering a .115 batting average that hardly resembled the comfort he felt at the plate. He put the ball in play, only striking out three times during that span, but he didn’t have much to show for it.

“He was hitting a lot of balls hard right at people,” LSU coach Paul Mainieri said.

Suddenly, as it can often happen in baseball, Doughty saw results. He had his first multi-hit game against Texas, then another one against Oklahoma. Three singles dropped against UMass Lowell. Three more landed in LSU’s final game.

Over the last eight games, the freshman second baseman went 12 for 28, raising his batting average to .287 as he showed the offensive ability LSU anticipated from him. He scored four runs and had nine RBIs during that stretch.

“He wasn't hitting the ball any better,” Mainieri said. “They were finding holes.”

LSU hoped the end of Doughty’s brief freshman year signaled another jump to come this season. He will hit near the top of LSU’s batting order, possibly third, in the opener Friday afternoon against Air Force.

Doughty might not hit for a lot of power at this stage in his career — he knocked two home runs last season, including one in his first plate appearance — but he can spray line drives across the outfield. In a lineup filled with unproven players, the No. 7 Tigers will count on him for consistent production. He led the team in hitting during fall practice.

LSU expected to rely on Doughty throughout his career. After delaying his professional career, he arrived at LSU as the No. 35 player in the nation, according to Prep Baseball Report, and the reigning Louisiana Gatorade Player of the Year. He had hit .505 his senior year of high school. He made the 2019 All-Star team in the Cal Ripken Collegiate League.

While Doughty only needed time for his batting average to rise, he required more development as a fielder after switching to second base. Doughty committed four errors during his first seven games. After one game on the bench, he didn’t make another error the rest of the season.

“I feel I can help the team win and not be a liability out there,” Doughty said. “Just make the routine plays and hopefully make some great plays as well to help our pitching staff out.”

Doughty spent the summer hitting .429 in the South Florida Collegiate League. He paired that with three home runs, nine doubles, 17 RBIs and 18 walks, making himself one of the most productive players in the league. He reached the all-star game, and his production continued into fall practice, where he batted .389, another sign the ending of his freshman season wasn’t an aberration.

How the SEC plans to complete its 56-game baseball season Southeastern Conference baseball will make one of the first attempts at a typical season since the coronavirus pandemic began last March.

Doughty hasn’t experienced the rigors of Southeastern Conference games, but he feels experienced. He believed facing LSU’s pitching staff throughout fall practice prepared him well for the rest of the league. And besides, he didn’t feel overwhelmed last season, either. He just needed time for hits to fall.

“I felt most of the time I was comfortable up in the box and at the end of the day, looking back on the stat sheet, it didn't look like I did much,” Doughty said. “But I think I was really comfortable up there and toward the end of the season, it started to fall for me. The whole time I was barreling up balls, and that's all you can really ask for.”