A street off Highland Road that was recently named after LSU's reigning Heisman winner Joe Burrow is missing its brand new sign, according to photos posted to social media.

Sometime on July 15, less than a week after its unveiling, the sign from Burrow Road near LSU's campus was stolen. Pictures and video posted to Twitter Thursday morning display the empty street post with no "Burrow" in sight.

"The Burrow Rd. sign is now proudly displayed is a man cave or dorm room somewhere in BR," ESPN sports reporter Matt Moscona joked.

Back in March, the East Baton Rouge Planning Commission voted to rename Henry Adams Road to Burrow Road.

Henry Adams is a short private road off Highland Road, just southeast of the LSU campus. No one currently lives on Adams/Burrow Road. The street was originally a dirt path that led to a hunting camp.