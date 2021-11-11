LSU coach Ed Orgeron didn't provide much of an update on the quarterback competition after practice on Thursday. Orgeron declared the competition at the beginning of the week following two straight losses where the Tigers have struggled to move the ball offensively and freshman quarterback Garrett Nussmeier's decision to compete rather than redshirt.
"They were competing, one day Max will do well, the next day Garrett (Nussmeier) would do well," "I think Max still has the edge, there was nothing glaring saying that Garrett should be over him, but have to see full-speed action. Both will get their chance."
Orgeron described Nussmeier's strengths as a quarterback with quick release who can roll out and make plays. Nussmeier has made three in-game appearances so far this year, completing a combined 11 of his 26 attempts for 150 yards.
Johnson has completed 60.1% of his passes for 2,168 yards and 22 touchdowns so far this year. He has six interceptions.