Three-star Jonesboro linebacker Xavier Atkins committed Tuesday to LSU, making him the second player in the Class of 2024 to do so.
Atkins’ announcement came a day after he decommitted from Missouri, where he was being recruited by former LSU linebackers coach Blake Baker.
Atkins is ranked No. 347 overall in the country and sixth in the state, according to the 247Sports Composite. LSU’s new staff offered him a scholarship last week.
Atkins joins four-star Texas safety Maurice Williams in the Class of 2024 for LSU. The group is in its early stages while LSU focuses on completing this year’s recruiting cycle.