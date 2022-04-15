WHO: LSU at Arkansas
WHEN: 2 p.m. Saturday
WHERE: Baum-Walker Stadium, Fayetteville, Arkansas
TELEVISION: SECN+
RADIO: WDGL-FM, 98.1 (Baton Rouge); WWL-AM, 870 (New Orleans); KLWB-FM, 103.7 (Lafayette)
RANKINGS: LSU is ranked No. 17 by Collegiate Baseball. Arkansas is No. 6.
PROBABLE STARTERS: LSU — TBD; Arkansas — Jaxon Wiggins (RHP)
WHAT TO WATCH FOR: LSU will try to close out the series against SEC West rival on a high note. Defense has been a weakness for the Tigers all season, while it's one of the Razorbacks' greatest strengths. They lead the SEC in fielding percentage (.980), while Tigers rank last. The Razorbacks' second baseman Robert Moore and shortstop Jalen Battles are two of its best defensive players. Both are projected as first- or second-round picks in the MLB draft this year. Moore is the son of Kansas City Royals' president of baseball operations, Dayton Moore, and is a switch-hitter who knocked 16 home runs last season. His batting average is .241 this year but fielding is where he shined against the Tigers on Thursday night, catching a line drive by Brayden Jobert and turning a double play to close out the eighth inning. Battles is batting .306 this season.