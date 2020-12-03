One day last week, WyDale Flott drove almost three hours to Baton Rouge from Hattiesburg, Mississippi, to visit his younger brother, sophomore CorDale Flott.

Born three years apart, the brothers grew up together. They both play cornerback, WyDale at Southern Miss, where he opted out of the 2020 season, and CorDale at LSU. They talk after every game, often about subjects that have nothing to do with football, but the sport came up before LSU played Texas A&M.

Searching for comfort, CorDale wanted to talk. The brothers relaxed and watched television while they chatted. In his first season as a starter, CorDale had underwhelmed through six games.

“I’m still young,” Flott told his brother.

“You a vet,” WyDale said. “You've got to start playing like one.”

That weekend, Flott played the best game of his career. Switching between nickel safety and outside cornerback, Flott made a career-high eight tackles, including one tackle for loss, and two pass breakups, resembling the player coach Ed Orgeron highlighted early in preseason practice. He finished second on the team in tackles. Referees also flagged him twice for pass interference.

“He's finally healthy and understands the scheme,” Orgeron said. “That's the CorDale Flott we saw in camp.”

Former LSU defensive back Kary Vincent Jr. also noticed Flott’s improvement as he watched the game. For the first time this season, Vincent believed Flott felt comfortable making reads in coverage and filling gaps on run plays. The way Flott played, Vincent knew his former teammate prepared throughout the week.

“I finally think he's where he needs to be,” Vincent said.

LSU had high expectations for Flott this season. After defending four passes in 14 games as a true freshman, he received potential breakout player labels. Orgeron said Flott “really shined” during summer workouts, but “minor injuries” kept Flott out of some practices. Orgeron didn’t reveal the injuries or when they happened. He said Flott might’ve quarantined because of the coronavirus.

Flott still earned a starting position. Similar to the rest of LSU’s defense, he played inconsistently for six games. He had brief moments of success, forcing a fumble against Missouri, and moments of failure, allowing a 34-yard pass over his head in the season opener. His confidence waned.

“When it feels like things aren't clicking,” Flott said, “it's kind of hard to get confidence.”

Defensive backs must feel confident, even when they feel uneasy, Vincent said. The position requires moxy. While covering elite wide receivers, cornerbacks have to forget previous plays, especially the bad ones, and move on quickly during games. Otherwise, completions gather on top of one another.

Flott needed time to gain confidence. His freshman year, he played behind a veteran secondary. Vincent, who opted out during preseason practice, and former defensive backs Grant Delpit and Kristian Fulton directed him before plays. Flott didn’t have to question his place on the field, his teammates providing a sense of security.

But most of LSU’s oldest players left this season, leaving senior safety JaCoby Stevens as the most experienced defensive player. Even All-American cornerback Derek Stingley Jr. only had one year in college. Flott had to make more decisions and calls.

“Losing all those veteran guys, he had to grow up quick,” Vincent said. “Throughout these games, he's done that.”

Entering the Texas A&M game, Flott focused on LSU’s entire defense, knowing if the unit played together, eliminating miscommunications and busts that plagued the group so many times this season, personal success would follow. The defense played its best game this season, holding Texas A&M to a season-low 13 points and 267 yards. The performance coincided with Flott’s personal best and a secondary that played better in man coverage.

“From last year, being a freshman and coming into big games against great receivers, you don't really know where you stand,” Flott said. “Now when you get that edge and that competitive edge from having confidence and watching film and preparing well, it can give you that boost to be able to do better throughout the game.”

Now, Flott and the rest of LSU’s secondary faces one of the best passing attacks in the country. Alabama boasts the nation’s No. 1 scoring offense at 48.5 points per game, largely because of an explosive set of wide receivers led by senior DeVonta Smith. The Crimson Tide average 358 passing yards per game, fourth-most in the country.

Coming off his best game, Flott will once again need to help stop the run and cover receivers, playing on the outside and in the slot. He feels more confident. The Texas A&M game provided momentum and validation.

“Playing as a unit, playing together as one, stats came with it,” Flott said. “It was a fun time.”

Back home in Mississippi, tears gathered in WyDale Flott’s eyes as he watched the game. He typed supportive messages from a Twitter account featuring a picture of his brother pointing at their family name on the back of his jersey.

Against Texas A&M, WyDale saw his brother play with confidence and comfort for the first time this season, showing people what he knew for years.

“He let it loose,” WyDale said. “That's the type of player I've seen all my life.”