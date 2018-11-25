No doubt LSU fans have plenty of questions about the officiating in the Tigers' epic seven-overtime loss to Texas A&M on Saturday.
Let's go through a few notable calls and try to explain a few.
First, the game-ending interception that was called off when video review ruled the quarterback was down
On second-and-10 at the Aggies 47, Texas A&M quarterback Kellen Mond muffed the shotgun snap, knelt to pick it up and heaved the football downfield, where it was intercepted by LSU strong safety Grant Delpit.
It appeared to end the game. LSU coach Ed Orgeron got a Gatorade bath on the sideline.
But upon replay review, the officials ruled Mond's knee was down before he threw the ball, backing him up to a third-and-18 at the Texas A&M 39 and keeping the game alive.
"I've got to look back on that," Delpit said afterward. "I've got to see if if his knee was down when I picked it off."
Second, the fourth-and-18 play at the end of the fourth quarter
That's explained here. In a word, the SEC Network's yellow first-down line to gain was wrong.
Third, Texas A&M spikes the ball with what appeared less than 3 seconds, with officials adding 1 second back on the clock
In a 2013 rule change, the NCAA established that 3 seconds is "the minimum amount of time required to be on the game clock in order to spike the ball to stop the clock."
But in an NCAA memo from September 2017, the rule is updated as follows:
"If the clock is stopped with three or more seconds remaining in a quarter, and the clock will start on the Referee’s signal, the Offense may spike the ball and if executed properly could have time remaining for another play. If the clock is stopped with 2 or 1 seconds in a quarter and will start on the Referee’s signal, there is only enough time for one more play."
Texas A&M quarterback Kellen Mond appears to snap the ball with just 2 seconds left on the clock. After official review, the referees ruled there was 1 second left in regulation.
A play later, Mond completed a 19-yard touchdown pass to Quartney Davis to tie the game and send it into overtime.
"We thought the game should have been over from there," LSU senior tight end Foster Moreau said. "Obviously, it didn't go that way, but we should have finished the game out regardless."
"After they put that one second back on the clock," Orgeron said. "The momentum seemed like it was always in their favor."
Fourth, did Texas A&M tight end Jace Sternberger fumble the ball in the first overtime?
On the first play of Texas A&M's turn during the first overtime, Texas A&M tight end Jace Sternberger appeared to secure a catch, and LSU strong safety Grant Delpit jarred the ball loose and a teammate recovered what appeared to be a fumble.
After review, officials ruled the play was an incomplete pass. Eight plays later, LSU had a goal-line stand to force a field goal that sent the game to a second overtime.
"Was it a fumble when I hit him?" Delpit wondered allowed afterward. "Got to look back and see all that stuff."
Lastly, the pass interference that preceded Texas A&M's game-winning two-point conversion
The game was tied 72-72 in the seventh overtime, and Texas A&M was lined up to go for two in a chance to win the game.
Mond threw right to a receiver, who was guarded tightly by LSU cornerback Greedy Williams. An official threw a flag and called pass interference on Williams.
Williams contested the call with the official, who penalized Williams for unsportsmanlike conduct.
A&M replayed the two-point conversion from the LSU 1, and Mond completed a game-winning pass to Kendrick Rogers.