LSU coach Ed Orgeron still lists starting left tackle Dare Rosenthal as "questionable" for the Vanderbilt game. The 6-foot-7, 327-pound sophomore went down late in the Mississippi State game, and Orgeron said Rosenthal didn't practice Tuesday and his status will be more clear by the end of the week.
Rosenthal was injured on the final drive of the game. He dove to cut down an oncoming defender at the line of scrimmage, and his right shoulder made contact with the defender. Rosenthal favored the shoulder as he walked with LSU training staff to the sideline.
"He did not practice yesterday," Orgeron said Wednesday morning on the SEC's weekly teleconference. "I don't know if he's going to practice today. We're going to have to see toward the end of the week, see if he's available."
Orgeron said sophomore Cam Wire would start in Rosenthal's place if necessary. Wire started at left tackle in practice on Tuesday.
Wire, who played in six games in 2019, replaced Rosenthal on the final drive of the game against Mississippi State.
Freshman Xavier Hill was also the second-team left tackle during pregame warmups on Saturday.