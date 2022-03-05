The scenario is one that plays out annually in conference tournaments for women and men when the NCAA tournament is looming.
LSU’s 78-63 loss to Kentucky on Friday in an SEC tournament quarterfinal was the classic matchup of one team with its March Madness reservations secure against another that is close to the bubble and trying to improve its prospects.
LSU coach Kim Mulkey didn’t try to pretend going into the game, either. She wasn’t going to play injured guard Alexis Morris, and she came right out and said the tournament wasn’t as important to LSU as it might have been for Kentucky.
If the roles had been reversed, Morris (15.8 points per game) might have played. She suffered an MCL sprain a week ago and now will have at least three weeks of rest before LSU’s first NCAA tournament game.
The other half of that equation is that Kentucky, which was 2-8 in SEC play at one point, is surging now that its roster is whole. With a player like Rhyne Howard — who might have won her third consecutive SEC Player of the Year award if not for injuries, a suspension and COVID — the Wildcats might be the most dangerous team in both tournaments.
Howard scored 32 points on 11-of-18 shooting. She had 19 in the first half when the Wildcats built a 22-point lead.
“When you have Treasure Hunt shooting threes and making them, that helps Rhyne Howard not have to do it all,” Mulkey said. “They punched us in the mouth early. Give them credit.”
In the long run, losing may benefit LSU. The Tigers don’t need to play any more games to prove themselves, and Mulkey has gone primarily with eight players all season, so late-season fatigue becomes an issue.
Khayla Pointer had 27 points, seven assists and seven rebounds while playing her 13th game of at least 40 minutes this season, including 45 minutes in an overtime victory against Missouri. Guards Pointer, Morris and Jailin Cherry all average at least 31 minutes per game.
In the post, Faustine Aifuwa and Autumn Newby have been strong on defense and rebounding all season, but they disappear on the offensive end during some games. They combined for eight points and 16 rebounds Friday.
LSU should have had an advantage there. Aifuwa had 14 points in the first meeting with Kentucky, and the Wildcats don’t have a true post defender. But LSU turned the ball over several times while trying to get it inside. At times it was a result of poor positioning, an inability to receive a pass or, as Mulkey has pointed out, a loss of confidence by the guards to throw it inside.
Mulkey, whose Baylor teams were known for strong post play, was probably weary of addressing the issue after Friday’s loss.
“I don’t know that I can say anything specific, good or bad, about the posts,” she said. “I just want to give Kentucky credit and let’s move on. They were physical and hit shots. We finally got a little more physical with them in the second half and made it kind of a decent game.”
At this point, as Mulkey would say, the Tigers are who they are. On March 13 they’ll find out which teams are in their path when the NCAA tournament brackets are announced.