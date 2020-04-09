LSU has landed another major recruit in the middle of a pandemic that has halted normal football activities.
Four-star safety Bryan Allen Jr. announced his commitment to the Tigers' 2022 recruiting class Thursday morning, making him the third player to commit to LSU since coronavirus cancellations began almost a month ago.
"I decided to commit to Louisiana State University," Allen tweeted Thursday.
Allen is the No. 2 overall safety in the nation, according to 247Sports, and he is the No. 5 overall recruit in Texas, the No. 52 overall recruit in the nation.
He's the fourth player to commit to LSU's 2022 recruiting class, joining Green Oaks wide receiver Decoldest Crawford (No. 38 WR), Mississippi cornerback Khamauri Rogers (No. 6 CB) and Texas safety Bryce Anderson (No. 4 safety).
The Tigers now have a considerable hold on the top defensive backs in 2022. Allen, Anderson and Rogers all rank within the nation's top 100 recruits of that recruiting class.
LSU coach Ed Orgeron and his staff have still been active on the recruiting trail since the NCAA shut down all on- and off-campus recruiting activities in early March.
The Tigers picked up a commitment from three-star Florida safety Dakota Mitchell (Class of 2021) on March 19, and then landed one of the top graduate transfers of the 2020 class in North Dakota State linebacker Jabril Cox, who is expected to start next season.
LSU athletic director Scott Woodward said the Tigers football coaching staff would continue to recruit over the phone.
"They're going to continue to recruit telephonically and electronically and what's allowed," Woodward said. "They're just not allowed to do on-campus or face-to-face recruiting at this moment."