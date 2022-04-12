LSU forward Mwani Wilkinson withdrew his name from the NCAA transfer portal and will return to the Tigers, LSU announced Tuesday afternoon.
After LSU fired basketball coach Will Wade and hired new Matt McMahon, every scholarship player put their name in the transfer portal. Wilkinson is the first to decide to return, and one of three who have chosen their destinations.
Guard Brandon Murray committed to Georgetown on Monday, and Eric Gaines announced Tuesday he is headed to Alabama-Birmingham.
Wilkinson, a 6-foot-5, 206-pound wing, is a strong defender and corner 3-point specialist. He started 30 of LSU’s 34 games last season, his sophomore year. Wilkinson scored 4.0 points and grabbed 3.0 rebounds per game last year, shooting 43.9% from the field and 40.3% from 3-point range.
Gaines also got considerable playing time for the Tigers last season, especially once starting point guard Xavier Pinson missed time with a knee injury. The long, athletic guard's 2.1 steals per game ranked third in the Southeastern Conference and 29th in the nation.
Wilkinson will likely again play an important role for a rebuilding LSU team. McMahon has so far lured four players from the transfer portal: ex-Murray State guards Justice Hill and Trae Hannibal, former North Carolina State point guard Cam Hayes and Northwestern State center Kendal Coleman.
Out of high school in Las Vegas, Wilkinson was a four-star recruit, ranked No. 77 in the nation by 247sports.
The NCAA's regular spring signing period begins Wednesday. LSU is expected to sign Corneilous Williams, a three-star, 6-10 center from Hickory, North Carolina.