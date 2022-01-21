No one knows better than Will Wade that playing a team twice in 15 days is not an easy task.
In addition to possible changes in personnel because of injuries — or the addition or subtraction of minutes as a result of the three games played since then — the biggest change will come from the coaching staffs.
Case in point is LSU’s 79-67 win over Tennessee on Jan. 8 in the Pete Maravich Assembly Center.
While the Tigers scored a nice Quad 1 victory over the Vols, the slate will be wiped clean when they meet again at 5 p.m. Saturday (ESPN) in Knoxville.
Wade refers to the rematch as a “mirror” game, but he's hoping it’s more of a bounce-back game after his team’s second loss in a row — a 70-67 setback at Alabama on Wednesday night.
That means the game with No. 24 Tennessee (12-5, 3-3 Southeastern Conference) takes on greater importance for No. 13 LSU (15-3, 3-3) as it faces another tough foe on the road.
“The schedule is a little odd in that we’re playing one team twice and we hadn't seen over half the league once,” Wade said Friday. “That's just part of it. We’ve got to play them as we're scheduled. We're not worried about that.”
Wade isn’t worrying about facing Tennessee without starting point guard Xavier Pinson, who’ll be sidelined for a fourth straight game because of a sprained right knee.
Pinson was hurt late in the matchup with Tennessee in Baton Rouge when he slipped on a wet spot on the PMAC floor. Wade is hoping Pinson can return for Wednesday’s home game with Texas A&M.
Wade said forward Darius Days, who sat out the second half of the Alabama game with a sprained ankle, will be a game-time decision — although Wade's best guess is that Days will play.
“It would certainly be nice if we had everybody we had the first time (vs. Tennessee),” he said. “That would make the prep a little cleaner and little bit easier. But we don't.
“Everybody’s got injuries … everybody's got problems. It's who can navigate through them the best, so we’re not making any excuses.”
His concern is more about what Tennessee will do to counter what LSU did to prevail in their first meeting.
Wade, who is 4-1 against Tennessee, said the one thing he knows is the Vols won’t look the same as they did two weeks ago. Then again, the Tigers will look different as well, and would even if Pinson were available.
“You certainly have to change things,” Wade said. “Win or lose (the first game), you’ve got to change. If you do the same things, they’re going to adjust.”
Wade noted Tennessee coach Rick Barnes has won 739 games in 35 seasons as a head coach, which could mean that the game will take on the look of a chess match with such a short turnaround.
“He’s a good coach, so they’re going to do a bunch of stuff, and I think it will be to our benefit to adjust even though we won the first game,” Wade said. “If we do the same stuff that we did, they tend to change their ball-screen coverages and things like that.
"If we do the same stuff we did, they’ll be 100% prepared for everything.”