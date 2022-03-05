INDIANAPOLIS — Five months and five days after Derek Stingley Jr. went under the knife to repair the torn Lisfranc ligament in his left foot, the former LSU cornerback says he's nearing the finish line in his rehab.
He's not close enough to where he can go through testing at the NFL scouting combine, but says he's "ahead of schedule" and is confident that he's on track to go through testing at LSU's pro day on April 6 in Baton Rouge.
"The plan is to do every — like all the working out at Pro Day. Every drill," Stingley said.
Stingley, who had his surgery on Sept. 29, was given a timeline from four to six months for a full recovery. LSU's pro day is six months and eight days removed from his procedure.
Stingley says he has started running, planting and doing some downhill breaking drills during his rehab. He's taking backpedaling slow, at least for now.
"I'm almost close to 100%," he said.
And once he gets back to full health, he's telling teams to expect the 2019 version of himself.
During LSU's national championship run, Stingley was a consensus All-American after pacing the SEC with six interceptions and 15 pass breakups.
"I know myself and I know that when I'm at the best version of myself, I'm the greatest," he said, later doubling down when asked if he's the best cornerback in this draft class.
Stingley was widely regarded by analysts as the top cornerback for the 2022 draft class after his standout freshman season, but between the injury-shortened 2021 campaign and his 2020 season, Stingley has slipped a little from being the favorite at that position.
Stingley, though, doesn't agree.
"Going into my second year and throughout my second year, I felt it was just as good as my freshman year," Stingley said. "Freshman year I had over 90 targets. Sophomore year, I had 30. If anything, that should just say I was doing my job."
Stingley said that, to his knowledge, he didn't have to spend any extra time in medical evaluations because of his foot and that no teams have had concerns in their interviews about his injury.
The former Dunham School standout said he had nine interviews on Friday and had 10 of them scheduled for Saturday — including ones with both the the New York Jets, the New York Giants, who both have two draft picks within the top 10 of the draft order.
But Stingley says he's not caught up in worrying about which team he'll land with in late April — nor is he currently worried about where he'll be waiting for the call. When asked if he'll be in Las Vegas for the NFL draft, Stingley said his mind is currently elsewhere.
"I'm not focused on that right now," he said. "I'm focused on getting back to 100%."