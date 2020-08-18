LSU starting right tackle Austin Deculus did not practice when preseason camp began Monday, and coach Ed Orgeron said the third-year starter is going to be out for "a little bit."
Orgeron told WNXX-FM, 104.5 ESPN's "Off the Bench" that true freshman Marcus Dumervil and redshirt freshman Charles Turner are practicing at the position in place of Deculus.
"Those guys, they're doing good," Orgeron said Tuesday morning. "Young guys that are doing well, filling in. Again, Austin's going to be our starter. But those guys gotta be able to provide depth in the rotation. So this is good for us."
Deculus is the only returning starter on the offensive line from LSU's national championship season. He started in 13 games, missing Ole Miss and Arkansas due to an injury, and he started in 11 games as a sophomore in 2018.
Dumervil, the nephew of former NFL defensive end Elvis Dumervil, signed with LSU as the nation's No. 11 offensive tackle of the 2020 class, according to 247Sports.
Turner signed as the nation's No. 8 center in 2019, and he saw limited snaps in three games last season.
Orgeron said that Turner is "coming along" and has bulked to 275 pounds after arriving in Baton Rouge at about 230 as a true freshman. Turner can play either tackle or center, Orgeron said.
Joseph Evans has also moved to right guard behind starter Chasen Hines, Orgeron said, and has "shown a lot of promise." The former defensive lineman flipped to the offensive line in the offseason and initially began working at center.
Orgeron has said that his "best-case scenario" at offensive line is for Harvard grad transfer Liam Shanahan to start at center, which would free up Hines to move to right guard. Evans would then spend a year under Shanahan's belt and take over at center in 2021.
True freshman Xavier Hill has impressed coaches and is working at second-team left tackle behind starter Dare Rosenthal, Orgeron said. The 6-3, 307-pound Mississippi native signed as the nation's No. 26 offensive guard.
"He's showing some good things as a young player," Orgeron said.
Safety Todd Harris still has some swelling in his right knee, Orgeron said, and is slowly working his way back to full speed. The 6-foot-1, 195-pound junior suffered a season-ending ACL tear against Northwestern State in the third game of the 2019 season.
The Plaquemine High graduate is expected to push for playing time in a deep secondary, which lost another potential starter yesterday when nickel safety Kary Vincent announced that he will opt out of the 2020 season due to concerns with the spread of coronavirus.
Orgeron said Vincent had "very legit" reasons for deciding to opt out, including family history. Vincent's father died during the 2018 season after twice battling pneumonia.
Vincent said he will begin training for the NFL combine.
Cordale Flott, who played in 14 games as a true freshman, is in line to replace Vincent along with true freshman cornerback Elias Ricks, Orgeron said. Ricks signed with LSU as the nation's No. 1 corner.
Sophomore corner Jay Ward, redshirt freshman Raydarious Jones and true freshman Dwight McGlothern were also named.
"We're fine," Orgeron said. "We shouldn't skip a beat."
True freshman quarterback Max Johnson had "one of the top plays" of the day on Monday, Orgeron said.
The 6-foot-5, 219-pound Johnson — the son of Super Bowl-winning quarterback Brad Johnson — kept the ball around the right end and went for about 80 yards, Orgeron said.
"Max is about 6-5, but he's got unbelievable speed," Orgeron said.