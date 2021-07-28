Fulton vs. Joseph at corner will be a game-time decision: What Orgeron said at his radio show

LSU football coach Ed Orgeron signs his autograph for fans as the LSU football caravan made its final stop at Walk-On's in Metairie on Thursday, June 28, 2018. (Photo by Brett Duke, NOLA.com | The Times-Picayune)

Out of an abundance of caution because to the rise of COVID-19 cases around the state and with guidance from LSU’s Health and Medical Advisory Committee, all five stops on the Tiger Athletic Foundation’s Coaches Caravan have been canceled, TAF and LSU announced in a news release Wednesday.

The decision was based on the safety and welfare of the LSU coaches, student-athletes and staff members, according to the release.

LSU student-athletes are set to report back to campus next week for preseason practice for many of the fall sports.

View comments