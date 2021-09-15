College baseball may not start for another five months, but that doesn't mean LSU fans have to wait that long to find out the schedule.

The Tigers released their 2022 schedule Wednesday afternoon. LSU will open the season Feb. 18 against Maine, travel to Houston for a round-robin tournament and play road Southeastern Conference series against Florida and Vanderbilt.

The Gators are coached by Kevin O'Sullivan, who at one time earlier this spring was a candidate for LSU's opening. The Commodores finished runner-up at the College World Series.

The season will mark the first under coach Jay Johnson, who was hired after Paul Mainieri retired at the end of his 15th season.

The Tigers begin fall practice Oct. 8. They have exhibitions this fall against UNO (Nov. 7) and UL (Nov. 14) at Alex Box Stadium.

Director of baseball operations Tyler Nordgren added as LSU rounds out coaching staff The LSU baseball team has filled one of the last remaining spots on its staff under new coach Jay Johnson, who announced Wednesday the addition of director of operations Tyler Nordgren.

See LSU's full schedule below:

Feb. 18: vs. Maine

Feb. 19: vs. Maine

Feb. 20: vs. Maine

Feb. 23: at Louisiana Tech

Feb. 25: vs. Towson

Feb. 26: vs. Southern

Feb. 27: vs. Towson

Feb. 27: vs. Southern

March 2: vs. UNO

March 4: vs. Oklahoma at the Shriners Hospitals for Children College Classic

March 5: vs. Texas at the Shriners Hospitals for Children College Classic

March 6: vs. Baylor at the Shriners Hospitals for Children College Classic

March 8: vs. McNeese State

March 11: vs. Bethune-Cookman

March 12: vs. Bethune-Cookman

March 13: vs. Bethune Cookman

March 15: vs. Tulane

March 18: vs. Texas A&M

March 19: vs. Texas A&M

March 20: vs. Texas A&M

March 22: vs. Louisiana Tech

March 25: at Florida

March 26: at Florida

March 27: at Florida

March 29: vs. ULM

April 1: vs. Auburn

April 2: vs. Auburn

April 3: vs. Auburn

April 5: vs. Grambling

April 8: at Mississippi State

April 9: at Mississippi State

April 10: at Mississippi State

April 12: vs. Lamar

April 14: at Arkansas

April 15: at Arkansas

April 16: at Arkansas

April 19: vs. UL

April 22: vs. Missouri

April 23: vs. Missouri

April 24: vs. Missouri

April 26: TBD

April 29: vs. Georgia

April 30: vs. Georgia

May 1: vs. Georgia

May 3: vs. Nicholls

May 6: at Alabama

May 7: at Alabama

May 8: at Alabama

May 10: vs. Southeastern Louisiana

May 13: vs. Ole Miss

May 14: vs. Ole Miss

May 15: vs. Ole Miss

May 17: vs. Northwestern State

May 19: at Vanderbilt

May 20: at Vanderbilt

May 21: at Vanderbilt

May 24-29: SEC Tournament