College baseball may not start for another five months, but that doesn't mean LSU fans have to wait that long to find out the schedule.
The Tigers released their 2022 schedule Wednesday afternoon. LSU will open the season Feb. 18 against Maine, travel to Houston for a round-robin tournament and play road Southeastern Conference series against Florida and Vanderbilt.
The Gators are coached by Kevin O'Sullivan, who at one time earlier this spring was a candidate for LSU's opening. The Commodores finished runner-up at the College World Series.
The season will mark the first under coach Jay Johnson, who was hired after Paul Mainieri retired at the end of his 15th season.
The Tigers begin fall practice Oct. 8. They have exhibitions this fall against UNO (Nov. 7) and UL (Nov. 14) at Alex Box Stadium.
The LSU baseball team has filled one of the last remaining spots on its staff under new coach Jay Johnson, who announced Wednesday the addition of director of operations Tyler Nordgren.
See LSU's full schedule below:
Feb. 18: vs. Maine
Feb. 19: vs. Maine
Feb. 20: vs. Maine
Feb. 23: at Louisiana Tech
Feb. 25: vs. Towson
Feb. 26: vs. Southern
Feb. 27: vs. Towson
Feb. 27: vs. Southern
March 2: vs. UNO
March 4: vs. Oklahoma at the Shriners Hospitals for Children College Classic
March 5: vs. Texas at the Shriners Hospitals for Children College Classic
March 6: vs. Baylor at the Shriners Hospitals for Children College Classic
March 8: vs. McNeese State
March 11: vs. Bethune-Cookman
March 12: vs. Bethune-Cookman
March 13: vs. Bethune Cookman
March 15: vs. Tulane
March 18: vs. Texas A&M
March 19: vs. Texas A&M
March 20: vs. Texas A&M
March 22: vs. Louisiana Tech
March 25: at Florida
March 26: at Florida
March 27: at Florida
March 29: vs. ULM
April 1: vs. Auburn
April 2: vs. Auburn
April 3: vs. Auburn
April 5: vs. Grambling
April 8: at Mississippi State
April 9: at Mississippi State
April 10: at Mississippi State
April 12: vs. Lamar
April 14: at Arkansas
April 15: at Arkansas
April 16: at Arkansas
April 19: vs. UL
April 22: vs. Missouri
April 23: vs. Missouri
April 24: vs. Missouri
April 26: TBD
April 29: vs. Georgia
April 30: vs. Georgia
May 1: vs. Georgia
May 3: vs. Nicholls
May 6: at Alabama
May 7: at Alabama
May 8: at Alabama
May 10: vs. Southeastern Louisiana
May 13: vs. Ole Miss
May 14: vs. Ole Miss
May 15: vs. Ole Miss
May 17: vs. Northwestern State
May 19: at Vanderbilt
May 20: at Vanderbilt
May 21: at Vanderbilt
May 24-29: SEC Tournament