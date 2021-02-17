With 11 teams ranked in at least one preseason top-25 poll, the Southeastern Conference will once again be the most competitive league in college baseball, and this season, it has even more talent after a shortened MLB draft pushed elite players to school.
For example, the league's coaches predicted LSU to finish fourth in the SEC West. The Tigers are ranked anywhere from No. 7 to No. 12 nationally. It's that kind of year.
Below, we named the top pitchers, position players and teams to watch in the SEC this season. Games begin Friday. Play ball.
SEC East
Contenders
Florida (16-1 Last Season)
Florida finished the 2020 season widely ranked No. 1 in the country. After returning an elite starting rotation and every major offensive contributor, it started at the top of the polls.
Vanderbilt (13-5)
The Commodores lost some of their lineup, but they boast the nation’s best one-two pitcher combination in right-handers Kumar Rocker and Jack Leiter. These days, Vanderbilt always contends.
Dark Horses
Tennessee (15-2)
One of the conference’s most intriguing teams, Tennessee looked on track for its second straight NCAA tournament appearance. Do a few preseason All-Americans bring enough talent to beat the favorites?
South Carolina (12-4)
The Gamecocks received a preseason ranking for the first time since 2017, creating the highest expectations around the program since fourth-year coach Mark Kingston took over. They’ll need unexpected contributions.
Georgia (14-4)
Georgia has enough recent postseason appearances to earn some respect, but it lost four of its best players, including starting pitchers Emerson Hancock and Cole Wilcox, during the draft.
Maybe next year
Missouri (11-5)
Missouri completed its postseason ban, but it hasn’t finished better than .500 in conference play since joining the SEC. It needs to show it can beat the elite teams.
Kentucky (11-6)
The Wildcats scored almost eight runs per game and batted .301 last season as an extremely young team matured. They have to find more pitching to win the conference.
SEC West
Contenders
Ole Miss (16-1)
Ranked within the top-10 nationally and picked to win the SEC West, the Rebels returned one of the best weekend rotations in college baseball and a lineup with significant power.
Mississippi State (12-4)
Another one of the more intriguing teams in the conference, Mississippi State lost the core of its lineup and has an inexperienced starting rotation. But be careful doubting the Bulldogs.
LSU (12-5)
The Tigers boast one of the best pitching staffs in the country, led by right-hander Jaden Hill. They need a young lineup to grow up fast to reach the College World Series.
Arkansas (11-5)
Despite losing its two best hitters in the draft, Arkansas placed four players on the preseason All-SEC first team. The Razorbacks will still hit. They need to determine the rotation.
Dark horses
Auburn (13-5)
Auburn will use one of the better lineups in the conference, which includes preseason All-American candidates Rankin Wooley and Ryan Bliss. They both hit over .377 last year.
Alabama (16-1)
After going 7-23 in conference play in 2019, the Crimson Tide started on fire last season. They have a true ace in lefty Connor Prielipp. They might break through this year.
Texas A&M (15-3)
The only SEC West team not to appear in a preseason top-25 poll, Texas A&M lost left-hander Asa Lacy, the No. 4 overall pick in the draft. It has to find pitchers.
Top three pitchers
Kumar Rocker, RHP, Vanderbilt, Jr.
After earning College World Series Most Outstanding Player his freshman year, Rocker went 2-1 with a 1.80 ERA as a sophomore. He recorded a team-high 28 strikeouts and limited opponents to a .118 batting average. The 6-foot-5, 245-pound right-hander projects as one of the first picks in the draft.
Tommy Mace, RHP, Florida, Sr.
One of the most experienced pitchers in the conference, Mace has 26 career starts. As Florida’s ace last season, he finished 3-0 with a 1.67 ERA and struck out eight batters over seven innings against then-No. 1 Miami. After falling through the draft, Mace has appeared on preseason All-American teams.
Connor Prielipp, LHP, Alabama, So.
Prielipp started opening day as a freshman, and he quickly became one of the conference’s top pitchers. He finished his first season with a 0.00 ERA across 21 innings and held opposing hitters to a .077 average, the lowest amongst qualifying SEC starters. He was named first-team preseason All-SEC.
Top three position players
Jud Fabian, OF, Florida, Jr.
A consensus preseason All-American and first-team All-SEC selection, Fabian has received more recognition than any other position player in the conference. He batted .294 last season with five home runs as Florida’s leadoff hitter. He also drew 13 walks and scored 19 runs. Expect a statistical leap from the center fielder.
Max Ferguson, 2B, Tennessee, Jr.
After batting .231 as a freshman, Ferguson hit .333 his sophomore year, beginning a potential breakout season until the pandemic arrived. He knows how to reach base, posting a career .414 on base percentage, and once he does, Ferguson has 13 career stolen bases, including nine last season.
Christian Franklin, OF, Arkansas, Jr.
Though the season was brief, Franklin batted .381 with four doubles, one triple and three home runs last year. The center fielder scored a team-high 21 runs and recorded 11 RBIs. He also drew 10 walks and stole three bases, proving himself as an all-around offensive threat.