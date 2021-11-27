We don't yet know whether LSU has settled on its next football coach. That, of course, can change at a moment's notice — for us, for the candidates and even for LSU itself.
More on that later.
Here's what we do know: Saturday night will mark the final time in Tiger Stadium for Ed Orgeron. His great days were the greatest. His bad days were some of the worst.
No matter what happens, his six-year run in charge is coming to an end. LSU hosts Jimbo Fisher and Texas A&M at 6 p.m. Saturday on ESPN.
Here's everything you need to know.
COVER STORY: DEFINING A LEGACY
Ed Orgeron will leave behind six years of memories from his time as LSU’s head coach. All-time highs. Ugly lows. How will he be remembered? As his LSU tenure ends, the answer is multi-layered.
SCOTT RABALAIS:
What to make of Orgeron’s time here? Does he leave LSU football better or worse than he found it? It’s a surprisingly complicated legacy for a seemingly uncomplicated man. LSU will have to climb the mountain again, under its new coach, from the bottom of the SEC West. But a lot of schools with a lot more consistent success would take that 2019 championship season and sort things out from there.
PREDICTIONS:
You want game predictions? Of course you do. See why our writers picked what they picked. Wilson Alexander, Scott Rabalais, Sheldon Mickles and Leah Vann weigh in on Saturday's game.
BEST GAMES OF THE WEEK:
Michigan-Ohio State, Bedlam in Oklahoma, the Iron Bowl: You've got lots of options Saturday. Our own Sheldon Mickles is here with a handy guide, breaking down the top five matchups to watch. This, folks, is a great weekend.
INSIDE THE BETTING LINE:
This week's line has remained uncommonly stable. It has remained Texas A&M -6½ all week. The over/under total is a slightly different story. Zach Ewing takes a look at the numbers, and why the total is so low.
FOUR KEYS TO VICTORY:
We’re at the end of a long season (or near the end). LSU can pull an upset in its home finale Saturday. Leah Vann breaks down how they would do it (and don’t overthink it).
THE BOWL PICTURE:
LSU needs a win to get to 6-6 and become eligible for a bowl. Will a victory over Texas A&M actually lead to a bowl berth? Maybe, maybe not. Our Sheldon Mickles sizes up the Tigers’ chances.
SEC RANKINGS, FROM Nos. 1-14:
So let’s say LSU is at No. 12 in Sheldon Mickles' rankings. Can you guess Nos. 13 and 14? (Probably.) Can you guess No. 1? (Probably.) What about the rest? Go ahead and take a look. Remember, the West title is still up for grabs.
