Kevin Faulk won't be kept on staff as LSU's running backs coach, multiple sources told The Advocate on Thursday. Faulk, the school’s all-time leading rusher, coached running backs the last two seasons.

The decision came as coach Brian Kelly continued to reshape the staff. Faulk became the fifth assistant from LSU’s previous coaching staff who won’t return next season.

He joined cornerbacks coach Corey Raymond (Florida), wide receivers coach Mickey Joseph (Nebraska), special teams coordinator Greg McMahon and strength and conditioning coach Tommy Moffitt. McMahon retired, and Moffitt wasn’t retained.

Faulk rushed for 4,557 yards and 46 touchdowns during his LSU career. He then won three Super Bowls with the New England Patriots before returning to coach at his high school alma mater, Carenco.

Faulk joined LSU's staff in 2018 as the director of player development, a role he held for two years. Coach Ed Orgeron then promoted him to running backs coach before the 2020 season.

LSU sports news in your inbox If you're a Tiger fan you won't want to miss this newsletter. Sign up today. e-mail address * Sign Up

Faulk took a leave of absence this year after the sudden death of his daughter, Kevione, in September. He later returned to the team.

+2 Frank Wilson's LSU contract terms: A three-year deal as associate head football coach Frank Wilson signed a three-year deal worth an average of $950,000 per year to be the associate head football coach at LSU, according to a ter…

Kelly has hired four on-field assistants to his staff. Thus far, offensive line coach Brad Davis was the only one retained from this year's team.

Kelly also brought back former LSU assistant Frank Wilson, who resigned as the head coach at McNeese State. Wilson has experience coaching running backs, but his full title hasn't been determined.

Faulk was nearing the end of a two-year contract worth $350,000 per year.