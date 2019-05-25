LSU had work to do going into the Southeastern Conference baseball tournament in order to host a regional at Alex Box Stadium.

Mission accomplished, say the pundits.

D1baseball and Baseball America both project LSU (37-23) as a top-16 seed in the upcoming NCAA tournament, meaning the Tigers would host a regional at Alex Box Stadium after going on the road for regional play last season.

D1baseball has LSU as a 14-seed hosting Southern, Southeastern and Miami. The winner of that regional is projected to play the winner of Mississippi State's regional.

Baseball America has LSU as a 14-seed hosting Baylor, Florida State and McNeese State. The winner of that regional is projected to play the winner of the Athens, Georgia, regional.

The top 8 national seeds, if they win their regionals at home, host the super regionals. The winners of the eight super regionals go to Omaha for the College World Series.

LSU has made quite a run at the SEC tournament, pulling off wins against South Carolina, Auburn and Mississippi State with a marathon 17-inning loss to Mississippi State sandwiched in there.

With those wins, the Tigers now have 20 wins in arguably the toughest conference in the country, and their RPI sits in the top 20.

Historically that combination of 20 SEC wins and a top-20 RPI earns a school a regional host bid.

LSU plays Vanderbilt in the SEC tournament semifinals Saturday afternoon. The loser of that game is eliminated. The winner plays in Sunday's tournament championship game.

Regional hosts will be announced Sunday at 7:30 p.m. The full tournament bracket will be announced Monday at 11 a.m.