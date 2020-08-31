LSU defensive end TK McLendon has entered the NCAA transfer portal, according to multiple reports.
The 6-foot-3, 269-pound junior was once thought to contend for a starting position, and McLendon's brief career in Baton Rouge could come to an end.
The news was first reported by AL.com.
McLendon transferred to LSU from Copiah-Lincoln Community College as a tight end before the 2019 season, and he moved to the defensive side after catching one pass for 12 yards last year.
LSU entered the 2020 offseason with considerable depth at tight end, and McLendon was thought to make an immediate impact on the defensive line.
Before spring football practice was canceled due to the coronavirus, LSU coach Ed Orgeron said McLendon was a starter at left end in new defensive coordinator Bo Pelini's 4-3 scheme.
Orgeron also said in the spring that Justin Thomas was starting at right end. Thomas left LSU before preseason camp began on Aug. 17, and he has since enrolled at the University of Alabama at Birmingham, where he will sit out the 2020 season due to transfer rules.
Now, defensive end has taken a considerable depth hit. It's a position several coaches felt McLendon was better suited for.
Orgeron said senior consultant John Robinson told him during the 2019 season, "Coach, what do you think about looking at TK McLendon at defensive end?"
McLendon first appeared at defensive end during practice Sept. 16, and, although the player never recorded a tackle in 2019, Orgeron liked his frame and speed.
"He looks good in drills right now," Orgeron said in March.
Lately, Orgeron has not been mentioning McLendon as much.
Since preseason camp began on Aug. 17, Orgeron has said Travez Moore is starting and left end, and former outside linebacker Andre Anthony is starting at right end.
Youth backs up Anthony and Moore.
Ali Gaye transferred from Garden City Community College, and Orgeron said four-star true freshman Phillip Webb, the nation's No. 4 outside linebacker of the 2020 class, per 247Sports, is also playing defensive end.
Orgeron has spoken confidently of true freshman BJ Ojulari, a player he's said will one day be an All-American. Orgeron said last week that Ojulari had four or five sacks in a practice.
"You're going to see him on third down," Orgeron said. "He's definitely considered a starter in the rotation."