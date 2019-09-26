Former LSU two-way football player Johnny Robinson, who was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in August, will represent the Tigers as the program's Southeastern Conference Football Legend, the league announced Thursday.
Each conference member is represented by a "legend" and the 2019 class will be honored during a dinner in Atlanta the night before the SEC championship game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, which will be played on Dec. 7.
Robinson, 80, will also be honored by LSU during the Tigers' home game against Florida on Oct. 12 in Tiger Stadium.
Robinson played halfback and safety for LSU from 1957 to 1959, and he was a part of LSU's memorable White Team backfield along with Heisman Trophy winner Billy Cannon that helped the Tigers win the program's first national title in football in 1958.
The Dallas Texans (now the Kansas City Chiefs) selected Robinson in the first round of the 1960 AFL Draft, and he played with the franchise throughout his 10-season career.
Robinson played tailback and flanker in his first two pro seasons, until head coach Hank Stram needed to improve his defense. Stram combined Robinson's knowledge of professional offenses and his history as a safety at LSU to create an innovative free safety position that changed the way the position was played from then on.
In 10 seasons as a free safety, Robinson retired in 1971 with 57 career interceptions, at the time third-most in pro football history. The Chiefs appeared in two Super Bowls in his career: the inaugural "World Championship Game" in which the Green Bay Packers beat Kansas City 35-10, and Super Bowl IV, when the Chiefs beat the Minnesota Vikings 23-7.
Robinson is retired and living in Monroe, where he founded the Johnny Robinson Boys Home in 1980. The youth facility is an alternative to juvenile prison, and Robinson serves and mentors broken and troubled young men.