Senior LSU cornerback Jarrick Bernard-Converse will miss the rest of spring practice with a Jones fracture in his foot, head coach Brian Kelly said, but the likely starter should return for summer workouts.

“We feel really good about where he's going to be,” Kelly said Saturday. “We don't have any concerns about that being a lingering situation.”

An All-Big 12 selection last season, Bernard-Converse was one of LSU’s most important transfers because of his experience at a position of need.

With a freshman left tackle, LSU's offensive line begins to take shape Brian Kelly had seen only one practice at the time, making most of his observations based on offseason workouts. But when asked earlier this s…

LSU had to replace every starting cornerback after last season, so it signed Bernard-Converse and UL transfer Mekhi Garner. Both are projected starters. Without Bernard-Converse on the field for more than a week, sophomore Damarius McGhee has gone with the first-team defense.

“It's been difficult,” Kelly said. “We're really thin at that position. It might be a position that we look at the transfer portal to augment. We have to continue to build there.”

To create more depth, junior Jordan Toles recently moved from safety to cornerback, and Arkansas transfer Greg Brooks Jr. said he will practice at outside corner later this spring. Brooks has played well as LSU’s starting nickel.