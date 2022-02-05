Cade Beloso’s hit was close — the ball soared just inside the right foul line and bounced on the roof of the Marucci Performance Center.
Home run.
Beloso jogged the bases in celebration in front of a half-sized crowd against UNO in November 2021. Yes, it was fall baseball, but it also was a sign that the slugger was getting his swing back, and it might be better.
“You reap the rewards of your hard work,” Beloso said. “You see the results of what we’re doing as an offense, not just personally. You're gonna see a bunch of guys this year not getting frustrated at that stuff anymore. We’re emotionless when we're up there, and not saying we're not gonna get excited when you get that big hit or when your teammate gets that big hit, but we're just taking the emotions out of it.”
Last year, that was hard to do.
“It's not that he wasn’t hitting the ball, because he hit the ball consistently — just right at people, and they were making plays on him,” Beloso’s dad, Rodney, said. “It was tough, because I know the time that he put into it, and the result that he wanted to get wasn't there.”
Beloso came to LSU as the 2018 Mr. Baseball Louisiana, and the transition to college was treating him well. He started in 58 of the 62 games, batting .279 with three doubles, 10 home runs and 52 RBIs. That included an NCAA All-Regional Tournament Team appearance, batting .375 (3-for-8) with one home run and three RBIs.
He was on pace to be even better in 2020, batting .312 with four doubles, one triple, one home run and 12 RBIs through 17 games and starting at first base in the pandemic-shortened season.
But in 2021, the production took a step back. Through his 45 starts at designated hitter, he batted .226, knocking 10 doubles, one triple, three home runs and 29 RBIs.
“I've never failed like that in my life,” Beloso said. “I've never done that badly before in a season, and looking back on it, there's a bunch of things that I would have done differently.”
Beloso is hard on himself. He was the one to provide the game-tying RBI in the NCAA regional against Oregon at the bottom of the 8th inning to aid in the Tigers’ victory. But there were times he felt like he could’ve done more, or his morale wasn’t where it needed to be for the team.
When new LSU head coach Jay Johnson met with Beloso, he provided a clean slate, and a new hitting coach who could identify what needed to change. Johnson went over the film of Beloso’s swing.
“His lower half was never in position to launch his swing on time,” Johnson said. “So, he ended up being off balance a lot last year.”
Beloso used to launch his swing with a big leg kick, which caused his face to move too much when he was trying to see the pitch. He’s now minimized that leg kick, and simply stomps his front foot in the ground in a toe-to-heel motion, allowing him to focus on using his hips to generate power from his legs in his swing.
“Everybody's body is a little bit different,” LSU hitting coach Marc Wanaka said. “It allowed him to use his eyes better because he wasn't moving around. He's able to see the ball and be in a consistent hitting position, which allows him to get his swing off more consistently.”
Last year, it felt like there was no answer.
Now, with the solution in mind, Beloso had to work at it. He was changing an aspect of his swing he hadn’t changed in seven or eight years.
Beyond the mechanics, Beloso also needed to get out of his rut mentally. At the advice of his former teammate, pitcher Landon Marceaux, he started seeing a sports psychologist on campus once a week in the summer. He still goes.
“We've had multiple guys come in here and talk to us about mental health and how to deal with adversity like that,” Beloso said. “You’ve got to be strong up top, but how do you actually do that? It’s one of those things you don't know until you go through it.”
Counseling provided him with a new perspective, one that aligns with Johnson’s mental approach to the game: short-term memory. Now, Beloso can look at every day as a new chapter.
He even calls his morning hitting practice “Breakfast Club,” with Wanaka. It’s the most important meal of the day.
“I learned that nothing is ever as bad as it seems, and nothing is ever as good as it seems,” Beloso said. “I was getting way too low, letting one bad day turn into three bad games. Then, you can never get too high. If you’re having a good game, just flush it the same as if you would have in a bad game. You start over.”