The LSU track and field team and several state schools had productive days Friday on Day 2 of the 94th Texas Relays in Austin, Texas.
LSU historically has done well at one of the nation's top relay carnivals, and the Tigers again put themselves in position to come away with hardware when the meet comes to an end Saturday.
The men's 4x400-meter relay team of Dorian Camel, Ashton Hicks, Aaron Smith and Sean Burrell won its heat to lead the Tigers' efforts Friday. The time of 3 minutes, 5.59 seconds was the fastest of the nine finalists.
The women's team of Lorena Rangel, Garriel White, Michaela Rose and Katy-Ann McDonald later raced to a second-place finish in the distance medley relay final with a time of 11:02.45.
The women's and men's 4x100 relay teams both qualified for Saturday's finals along with the men's 4x400.
The women's 4x100 team clocked a time of 43.63 seconds to win its heat with the third-fastest time of the prelims, while the men's team also claimed a spot in Saturday's final with a time of 39.44 seconds.
In individual prelims, Eric Edwards Jr. posted the second-fastest qualifying time of the 110-meter hurdles prelims when he won his heat in 13.67 seconds.
Alia Armstrong also will have a shot at a Texas Relays title after she clocked the third-fastest time of the prelims when she won her heat in 12.98 seconds.
LSU athletes also earned three top-three finishes in finals held Friday.
Competing in the A section of the men's triple jump, Sean Dixon-Bodie had a best of 53 feet, ¼ inch to finish third, while Ji'eem Bullock sailed 24-5¾ to finish third in the B section of the men's long jump.
Tzuriel Pedigo broke his own school record in the javelin with a throw of 253-9 to finish fourth in a loaded field that included international competitors.
Pedigo's school mark helped him take second among collegians, trailing only Baylor's Chinecherem Nnamdi (257-3).
Kyndal McKnight was third in the B section of the women's triple jump at 42-6¼.
Late Thursday, LSU freshman Addison Stevenson finished third in the 3,000-meter steeplechase with a personal-record time of 10:27.92. That moved her into the No. 4 spot on LSU's all-time list in the event. It's also the fastest time run nationally by a freshman this season.
In the men's open 100, UNO's Ismael Kone clocked the second-fastest preliminary time when he won his heat in 10.10 seconds; teammate Elliott Cummings also won his heat in 10.21, the fourth-fastest time of the day.
In university/college division relay finals, Southern's 4x400 team of Jordan Thompson, Nicholas Scott, DeAnthony Nervis and Kason Jones won in 3:11.65.
The Southern women's team of A'niya Galloway, Trinity Kirk, Kennedy Pedro and Trinity Bolden was second in the university/college 4x100 final in 46.86 seconds.