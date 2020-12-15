After being named the Southeastern Conference offensive player of the week on Monday, LSU freshman quarterback Max Johnson picked up another big honor Tuesday.
After engineering a mammoth 37-34 upset of No. 6 Florida in Gainesville on Saturday night, Johnson was honored as The Maxwell Award Player of the Week by The Maxwell Football Club of Philadelphia.
In his first college start, Johnson outplayed Heisman Trophy candidate Kyle Trask in helping LSU, a 23-point underdog, to the win.
Johnson completed 21 of 36 passes for 239 yards with three touchdowns and no turnovers. The 6-foot-5 left-hander also rushed for 52 yards.
To cap his performance, Johnson calmly drove his team down the field to Cade York's 57-yard, game-winning field goal through the fog with 23 seconds to play.