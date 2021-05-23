Kandra Lamb stifled LSU’s potent bats with a three-hit shutout and Jade Gortarez hit a two-run double in the third inning as the UL Ragin' Cajuns beat LSU 2-0 to force a second game in the championship round of the NCAA regional Sunday at Tiger Park.
LSU (34-20) had collected 29 hits in the first two regional games but found the going tough against Lamb (17-4). The Tigers, who scored 10 runs in each of the first two games, only had five baserunners total. Lamb struck out five and walked one and retired the side in order in five of seven innings.
UL improved to 47-11 with its first victory against LSU in four tries this season.
LSU starter Ali Kilponen (14-8) was nearly as effective, allowing only four hits but the Cajuns got to her in the third. Sophie Piskos led off with a double and Ciara Bryan singled her to third. One out later, Gortarez hit a line drive to left center field to score both runners. LSU’s Aliyah Andrews couldn’t come up with the ball after a diving try.
LSU had an opportunity in the second inning when Georgia Clark singled and Raeleen Gutierrez walked, but Shelbi Sunseri struck out and Morgan Cummins popped out to shortstop to end the inning.
The Tigers threatened again in the sixth one one-out singles by Ciara Briggs and Taylor Pleasants. Lamb got Amanda Doyle to hit into a fielder’s choice and Clark flied out to deep right field.