A second player for the Miami Hurricanes will have MCL surgery since preseason camp began, according to a report by the Miami Herald.
Miami's second-team left offensive tackle, George Brown, who played in three games last season as a reserve lineman, sustained an MCL injury in the Hurricanes' scrimmage on Saturday, according to the report, and the junior will undergo surgery this week.
The Miami Herald reported last week that junior tight end Michael Irvin also had MCL surgery and would be out four months.
LSU and Miami open the regular season on Sept. 2 in Arlington, Texas.