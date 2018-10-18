1. Balancing act
LSU coach Ed Orgeron said he wanted a 50-50 offensive balance, but this is ridiculous. Through seven games, the Tigers have gained 1,415 yards rushing and 1,415 yards passing. Such an exacting margin is not sustainable, of course, but LSU needs to strive to be balanced against Mississippi State’s exceptional defense. If the Bulldogs shut down one aspect of LSU’s offense the Tigers need to be able to pivot to the other, particularly the pass.
2. Takeaway/keep away
A big factor in LSU’s lopsided 36-16 rout of Georgia this past Saturday was LSU’s lopsided rout of Georgia in the turnover column. The Tigers forced four turnovers to none for those Bulldogs. One of the few statistical areas where LSU has a big edge on State is turnover margin: LSU is at plus-9, State is at plus-3. What’s more, State has forced just seven turnovers, third-fewest in the SEC. LSU needs to keep it clean.
3. Eliminate the negative
LSU went up tempo more against Georgia than in any other game this season. One of the main reasons was the Tigers were able to keep the negative plays to a minimum. Keep moving forward, you can keep moving forward faster. This will be a challenge against State: The Bulldogs average 8.5 tackles for loss per game compared to 5.7 per game for LSU (and 6.0 TFLs per game allowed by the Tigers’ offense).
4. Curb the ‘Dogs
Mississippi State ranks 13th in the SEC in passing yardage and passing efficiency. The key will be what the Bulldogs do rushing. In 32 games with defensive coordinator Dave Aranda, LSU is 13-0 when holding opponents under 100 yards rushing. State had 56 and 104 yards rushing in its losses to Kentucky and Florida, respectively. It has 220 yards or more rushing in its four wins. For LSU to win, the latter can not happen.