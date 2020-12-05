The drought is finally over for the LSU football team.

Going into Saturday night’s matchup with No. 1 Alabama, the Tigers had not scored against the Crimson Tide in Tiger Stadium in eight quarters — and one overtime — dating to the 2014 game between the SEC Western Division rivals.

But LSU’s first score in three games against Alabama didn’t come without some angst for Tigers’ fans.

On the first play of the second quarter, TJ Finley hooked up with a wide-open freshman Kayshon Boutte for what appeared to be a 44-yard scoring pass.

But with Alabama defender Jordan Battle in pursuit, Boutte let go of the ball a yard before crossing the goal line.

LSU scores a touchdown. Somehow this didn’t get reviewed. Kayshon Boutte pretty clearly releases the ball before he crosses the goal line.



Tigers get a break. But ... again, in a league that reviews everything, how is this possible? pic.twitter.com/jTZRCfXqqK — Jeff Nowak (@Jeff_Nowak) December 6, 2020 ...

The ball rolled into the end zone where LSU senior wide receiver Jontre Kirklin alertly picked it up for the touchdown with 14:53 remaining in the second quarter.

Boutte was credited with a 44-yard reception on the play, but no touchdown. Finley was credited with a TD pass and Kirklin got the touchdown for no yards.

LSU’s Jontre Kirklin with a heads up play by picking up dropped ball in the end zone pic.twitter.com/BU3wOATiiw — gifdsports (@gifdsports) December 6, 2020 ...

Until that strange sequence, LSU had played 12 full quarters since its last touchdown against Alabama in Tiger Stadium.

That one came on a 14-yard pass from Anthony Jennings to Malachi Dupre with 2:07 to play in the first quarter of an eventual 20-13 overtime loss on Nov. 8, 2014.

In between those two LSU touchdowns, the Crimson Tide outscored the Tigers 80-6 in Tiger Stadium after bouncing out to a 21-0 lead Saturday night.

All told, LSU’s touchdown drought in its home stadium vs. Alabama stretched 180 minutes, 7 seconds.

Alabama won 10-0 in 2016 as LSU managed just 125 total yards on 51 plays and rolled to a 29-0 win in 2018 when it held the Tigers to 196 total yards on 60 snaps.

In those two shutouts, LSU had 23 possessions. The Tigers punted 17 times, threw two interceptions, turned the ball over on downs twice and missed two field goals — including a 33-yarder.