Cypress Park, Texas, linebacker Harold Perkins made a huge splash on signing day by inking with LSU, giving Brian Kelly a major win on Wednesday.
At 6-foot-2, 210 pounds, Perkins has a shot to be an impact player right away on the LSU defense.
Landing Perkins is a huge boost for Kelly's staff after missing out on three other targets earlier on Wednesdsay - tight end Danny Lewis, receiver Caleb Douglas and running back Trevonte Candidate.
Perkins, who picked LSU over Texas A&M, was ranked as the No. 1 linebacker in the nation and the No. 5 player overall by 247sports.com
Perkins, who is a New Orleans native, picked up a Texas A&M hat Wednesday, before putting it down and announcing he was headed to LSU.
"I'm going back home, baby," he said.
Perkins has been clocked at 4.49 seconds in the 40-yard dash, and he saw plenty of time at running back in high school.
All projections place him at linebacker on the college level, and it's easy to understand why with his athleticism and speed at the position.