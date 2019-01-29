A limited number of individual-game tickets for LSU's 2019 baseball season are now on sale.
The tickets are available as “15-Game Or More” or “9-Game Pick-em” packages. They will be sold online only at www.LSUtix.net until 8 a.m. Thursday.
The LSU Board of Supervisors on Friday approved a new pricing plan for football and baseball tickets, which was proposed by the university's a…
There is a limit of eight tickets per account for all home games with both packages.
Also available this season is a Mobile Flex plan, which includes 15 vouchers that can be redeemed for any combination of games during the 2019 regular season. There will be a limit of four redemptions for all Friday and Saturday Southeastern Conference games. Tickets will be delivered digitally before each game and seating locations will vary.
Any remaining individual-game tickets after the online-only sale may be purchased starting at 8 a.m. Thursday either online, by phone at (225) 578-8226 or in person at the LSU Athletic Ticket Office. Ticket prices vary by game. A limited number of individual-game parking permits will also be available beginning Thursday.
The Tigers open the season at 7 p.m. Feb. 15 against UL-Monroe at Alex Box Stadium.
LSU outfielder Antoine Duplantis knows what it feels like to be Marilyn Munster. By the end of the baseball season, he might know what it feel…