A limited number of individual-game tickets for LSU's 2019 baseball season are now on sale.

The tickets are available as “15-Game Or More” or “9-Game Pick-em” packages. They will be sold online only at www.LSUtix.net until 8 a.m. Thursday.

There is a limit of eight tickets per account for all home games with both packages.

Also available this season is a Mobile Flex plan, which includes 15 vouchers that can be redeemed for any combination of games during the 2019 regular season. There will be a limit of four redemptions for all Friday and Saturday Southeastern Conference games. Tickets will be delivered digitally before each game and seating locations will vary.

Any remaining individual-game tickets after the online-only sale may be purchased starting at 8 a.m. Thursday either online, by phone at (225) 578-8226 or in person at the LSU Athletic Ticket Office. Ticket prices vary by game. A limited number of individual-game parking permits will also be available beginning Thursday.

The Tigers open the season at 7 p.m. Feb. 15 against UL-Monroe at Alex Box Stadium.