Less than 24 hours after winning the Heisman Trophy, the world was LSU quarterback Joe Burrow's oyster.

What did he do with his time? Burrow visited a children's hospital in New York City.

Mount Sinai Kravis Children's Hospital annually hosts the newest Heisman winner. Burrow's visit was no different.

Out of all the children, Burrow connected with 13-year-old Ryan Diaz and signed a football for him. Diaz plays football for the Harlem Jets of New York City.

When Burrow won the Heisman on Saturday night, he became only the second LSU player to win college football's most prestigious individual award.

Burrow appeared on the hospital's Kid Zone tv show, where he was asked about how he started playing football. He shared that he first picked up the sport in the third grade.

"Actually I wanted to play basketball at first," Burrow said." That was my first love was to be a basketball player, but it just turned out that I was a better football player."

