Even as LSU was rolling through opponents the past three weeks, it was doing so with a big piece missing. Not anymore.

Sophomore wide receiver Terrace Marshall made his return from a foot injury suffered against Vanderbilt, making his presence felt in limited action.

Marshall caught just two passes, but that total included Joe Burrow's lone touchdown pass of the game: A 20-yard dart that Marshall hauled in as he was being fouled by the defensive back.

Can't see the video below? Click here.

A look back at Terrace Marshall's TD in 2nd quarter. It was the only TD thrown by Joe Burrow today, and No. 30 on the season. He'd logged two or more (including games of 5/5/6) in ever game this season.



It's Marshall's 7th TD on season (missed 3 games)pic.twitter.com/aLYXioO6pA — Jeff Nowak (@Jeff_Nowak) October 27, 2019

Despite the missed time, Marshall's now scored in every game he's played and has seven touchdowns on the season. That total puts him third on the team, behind the nine touchdowns each by wide receivers Ja'Marr Chase and Justin Jefferson. He's caught 22 passes on the season for a total of 333 yards.

The score put LSU ahead 7-3 in the second quarter. LSU would go on to win the hard-fought game 23-20 increasing the team's record to 8-0 and setting up a potential 1-2 showdown with Alabama on Nov. 9.

LSU hangs on for gritty win in Auburn slugfest, sets up potential Alabama showdown Joe Burrow stood alone in the pocket on third-and-goal, examining Auburn's defense in the play that set LSU out of reach for good.

Marshall, a Bossier City native, injured his right foot against Vanderbilt on Sept. 21 and underwent surgery the next day. Orgeron had initially pointed to the Alabama game, which follows an open week, as a hopeful return date.

Marshall return to practice on Oct. 7 and participated in pregame warmups wearing full pads before LSU's games against Florida and Mississippi State.

Can't see video below? Click here.