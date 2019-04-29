No Devin White. No Greedy Williams. No problem.
Despite losses on the defensive side of the football in last week's NFL Draft, national sports analysts are bullish on LSU football for the 2019 season.
Sporting News and CBS Sports both firmly rank the Tigers inside the Top 10 of their post-spring football power rankings.
Sporting News ranks the Tigers at No. 7, noting the improved passing game under Joe Burrow and All-American candidates, Grant Delpit and Krisitin Fulton, on defense.
CBS Sports ranked LSU higher, slotting them at No. 5. CBS's Dennis Dodd writes, "Ed Orgeron seemingly has everything in place to make a run at the SEC West. No Devin White, but quarterback Joe Burrow has his top five receivers back.
Alabama, Georgia and defending national champions, Clemson, top both lists. LSU's September opponent, Texas, does as well, ranking as high as No. 6 by Sporting News.
LSU is coming off an impressive 10-win season, which includes a Fiesta Bowl victory over UCF in January.