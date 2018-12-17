The second week of bowl practice began Monday afternoon for LSU, which held its open practice in its indoor practice facility.

The safeties practiced outside, an LSU official said, out of view of the media inside the facility. The safeties also practiced out of view on Thursday.

Projected starting corner Kary Vincent was wearing a standard jersey after wearing a gold noncontact jersey on Thursday, and he and Terrence Alexander ran through drills as the first team corners.

Kelvin Joseph, who missed the Rice game due to a hamstring injury, returned to practice after he wasn't at practice on Thursday.

Starting nose tackle Ed Alexander returned to practice. He wasn't at the last two practices.

Justin Jefferson and Lanard Fournette were missing for the second consecutive practice. An LSU official said the players were receiving rest.

Other major notes from Monday's open practice:

- Fourth team free safety Cameron Lewis ran through drills with the cornerbacks.

- Starting fullback Tory Carter had a light wrap around his left hand. In the last two practices, he'd had a club on his left hand.

- Second team Bench linebacker Travez Moore, third team Field linebacker Dantrieze Scott, third team defensive end Justin Thomas, and fourth team defensive end Davin Cotton were missing for the third consecutive practice.

