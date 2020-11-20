LSU students are protesting Friday afternoon against the university's mishandling of sexual misconduct cases, after an investigation by USA Today this week revealed school and athletic department officials repeatedly ignored complaints against abusers.
Students wearing masks appeared on the parade ground, with signs saying things like "We deserve answers" and "A jersey should not hold more weight than a woman."
Angel Upshaw, co-founder of Tigers Against Sexual Assault, began the protest by saying, “We don’t want another bogus press conference. We want answers.”
The crowd began marching to the Pete Maravich Assembly Center chanting “We want answers” and “No means no.”
The investigation included new details involving cases with former LSU running back Derrius Guice and wide receiver Drake Davis, which claim LSU officials failed to involve the Title IX office or police when federal laws and school policies required it.
New reporting by The Advocate this week also revealed that LSU deputy director of athletics Verge Ausberry may have violated university and federal policies in failing to inform authorities about text messages from Davis admitting that he had hit his girlfriend.
That girlfriend, former LSU tennis player Jade Lewis, came forward to say that LSU women's tennis coach Julia Sell looked the other way while multiple people reported in 2017 and 2018 that Davis was abusing her.
