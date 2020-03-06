In four years together at LSU, former University High teammates and close friends Skylar Mays and Marshall Graves have certainly seen the good and bad on the basketball court with their home state school.
There have been highs and lows in going from a 10-win season as freshmen to a Southeastern Conference regular-season title and an appearance in the NCAA tournament’s Sweet 16 by their junior season last winter.
Unfortunately, Mays and Graves have also seen tragedy off the court as has junior-college transfer Marlon Taylor, which will make for an emotional senior tribute on Saturday in the Pete Maravich Assembly Center.
They’ll be recognized along with teammate Wayde Sims, who was shot and killed 18 months ago, during a 12:45 p.m. ceremony — 15 minutes before LSU (20-10, 11-6 SEC) faces Georgia (15-15, 5-12 SEC) in the Tigers’ regular-season finale.
Sims’ parents, Wayne and Fay, will participate in the ceremony that will also honor their late son, who starred alongside Mays and Graves for the powerhouse U-High teams that play just across the LSU campus.
“I’m excited, but I don’t know exactly how I’ll feel,” said Mays, who’ll play in his 130th career game and make his 121st start Saturday. “It’s going to be surreal out there, but I’m definitely ready to go. I’m expecting great things.”
It’ll be a different kind of senior ceremony, to be sure, considering Mays wears Sims’ No. 44 on his wristbands and is reminded of his best friend when he walks into the locker room and sees Sims’ locker that remains intact.
Mays, an Academic All-American who leads LSU in minutes played, points, free-throw percentage and steals, was instrumental in having Wayne and Fay Sims help cut down the nets when the Tigers clinched the SEC title against Vanderbilt last March.
So, he said, it’s fitting to have them back again Saturday.
“That’s huge for me, that’s where the emotional part is going to come,” Mays said. “I could go on and on about what Wayde means to me, and I wish he was here with us physically.
"But for us to be honoring him, that means a whole lot to me.”
He said having Sims’ parents partake in the net-cutting last season was one of his favorite moments of his time at LSU.
“It’s probably No. 1 … I’ve got so many, but that’s definitely one of my favorites,” he said with a smile. “I can’t wait to share this moment with them Saturday as well. It’s going to be special.”
As far as his own career, which has seen him become the school’s No. 10 scorer with 1,598 career points, Mays said he couldn’t put his finger on just one game that stands out in his journey from three-star recruit to All-SEC player.
“I’ve definitely thought back about it, but the best part is I don’t have any regrets,” he said. “I came to work every day; I can look in the mirror and say that. I know I’ve approached the game the right way.
“It’s brought a lot of great memories for me, and a lot of great experiences and things I’ll never forget.”
Like Mays, Graves said the senior ceremony will be special in more ways than one.
He started his LSU career as a walk-on, but was awarded the scholarship that belonged to Sims by coach Will Wade last spring.
“Me and Sky always joke that we’ve been here for eight years,” Graves said, counting their time at U-High. “There have been so many good times, bad times, the usual.
“But it’s been a great experience, especially with me and Skylar being Louisiana kids. We play for the letters on the front and the back (of their jerseys). It’s going to be a surreal experience, especially honoring Wayde because it’s his senior night, too.”
Graves had scholarships from smaller schools, but accepted an offer from former Tigers coach Johnny Jones, who’s son also played for U-High, to join his team as a walk-on.
“I decided to bet on myself,” said Graves, a valuable scout squad member who has appeared in 56 career games. “I walked on here and just kind of put my head down and went to work. … Four years later, I’d like to say that it worked out.”
It also worked out for Taylor, who grew up as an outstanding baseball player in Mount Vernon, New York, before turning his attention to basketball at the age of 12.
After playing two seasons at Panola Junior College in Texas, Taylor was a late-summer signee last season.
But he quickly blended in with his new team, wowing LSU fans with high-flying dunks while helping the Tigers to a 28-7 season.
Taylor, who has missed 10 games this season with a foot injury that required two surgeries to correct, said he’s grateful for the opportunity.
“Most definitely, it’s been a great two years for me,” he said. “It was a great experience, especially coming from where I come from.
“Cutting down the nets last year against Vanderbilt, that was the best moment of my basketball career. I’m going to miss the big moments here.”
The basics
WHAT: Georgia at LSU
WHEN: 1 p.m. Saturday
WHERE: Pete Maravich Assembly Center
TV: ESPN2
ONLINE: www.ESPN.com/watch
RADIO: WDGL, 98.1; WWL-AM, 870; KLWB-FM, 103.7
UP NEXT: at SEC tournament, Friday (time, opponent TBD)
Briefly
• Georgia's lineup features one of the country's top players in freshman Anthony Edwards, a likely top-three pick in June's NBA draft.
• The 3-point shot hasn't been a strength for LSU, but the Tigers have averaged 9.0 makes a game in the past six outings.
• LSU has three of the SEC's top 11 rebounders in Trendon Watford (7.1 a game), Darius Days (7.1) and Emmitt Williams (6.6).
Probable lineups
Georgia (15-15, 5-12 SEC)
Starters
Pos. Name Ht. Cl. Pts. Rebs.
G Sahvir Wheeler 5-10 Fr. 8.8 4.4*
G Anthony Edwards 6-5 Fr. 19.6 5.4
F Jordan Harris 6-5 Sr. 6.4 4.0
F Toumani Camara 6-8 Fr. 6.6 4.3
F Rayshaun Hammonds 6-9 Jr. 12.7 7.3
Key reserves
G Tyree Crump 6-1 Sr. 6.9 2.2
G Donnell Gresham 6-3 Sr. 5.4 4.0
G Tye Fagan 6-3 So. 4.1 1.6
* assists
LSU (20-10, 11-6 SEC)
Starters
Pos. Name Ht. Cl. Pts. Rebs.
G Javonte Smart 6-4 So. 12.5 4.0*
G Skylar Mays 6-4 Sr. 16.6 5.0
G Marlon Taylor 6-6 Sr. 4.7 4.0
F Trendon Watford 6-9 Fr. 13.6 7.1
F Darius Days 6-6 So. 11.5 7.1
Key reserves
F Emmitt Williams 6-6 So. 13.5 6.6
F Aundre Hyatt 6-5 Fr. 1.8 2.0
G Marshall Graves 6-4 Sr. 1.1 0.5
* assists