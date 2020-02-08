After leading No. 15 Texas A&M by as many as 11 points Sunday, LSU found itself locked in a tight battle with the Aggies down the stretch.
The Tigers had lost team leader Ayana Mitchell in the first half and needed a spark. Senior guard Jaelyn Richard-Harris provided it.
Scrambling to defend a bigger opponent near mid-court, Richard-Harris went after the ball and got her hands on it by going over the A&M player. Held ball, possession arrow LSU.
It wasn’t just getting the ball back in a game where every possession counted. The play juiced up the Tigers and their fans on the way to a 59-58 victory.
“I honestly thought I was going to get the foul,” Richard-Harris said. “I had my hands on the ball, but they were over her head. I guess the ref saw I had my hands on the ball when I was leaning over her.”
Richard-Harris had been doing it all game, getting the attention of A&M coach Gary Blair who described her as “getting in the way of things” every time his players had a chance to make a play.
At 5 feet, 2 inches, it’s the kind of gamble Richard-Harris has to take to have an impact and the Tigers will need that every night down the stretch with Mitchell out for the season. The next opportunity is Monday night when Missouri visits the PMAC for a 6 p.m. contest.
Richard-Harris said she has always been the smallest player on the floor, which only encourages her to rise to the challenge.
“It takes a lot to be small, to do the little things that don’t show up statistically,” she said. “I love to get the crowd involved and play with heart. I love every aspect of this game. Give me any reason to put a chip on my shoulder.
“As long as I can remember I’ve been the smallest player on the team. I’ve had to bring a different aspect to the game. The last time I remember everybody being even was middle school. Once I got to high school they shot up and I stayed the same.”
Richard-Harris scored only three points against A&M but had five rebounds, four assists and a steal with one turnover. That followed a game in which she had a season high 14 points, including 4 of 4 from 3-point range, and added three rebounds, two steals and one assist with zero turnovers.
“I haven’t been that fired up in a while,” she said. “To get back to my old self, I had fun these last two games.”
Richard-Harris has started 54 of her 108 games as a Tiger since arriving at LSU from Houston Dekaney High School, where she was the Houston Player of the Year as a senior. But instead of being a big scorer, she was a facilitator, usually averaging about 10 points and nine assists, while being pesky all over the court.
Teammate Khayla Pointer gets the full treatment of her teammate in practice.
“She’s like a defensive gnat,” Pointer said. “You make a move and she’s there. You make another move and she’s there.
“Jaelyn is one of the smallest players in college basketball but she always plays with a lot of heart. You can see that in the past few games: big plays, rebounds, blocked shots, getting a steal, turnover. I’m glad she’s on my team.”
LSU coach Nikki Fargas said Richard-Harris’ fire extends off the court. She has twice been named to the SEC Academic Honor Roll and serves as co-chair of the SEC Women’s Basketball Leadership Council.
“You can’t judge a book by its cover and big things come in small packages,” Fargas said. “Her heart is bigger than any 6-4 kid I’ve ever coached.
“To have her for four years has been an honor to be her coach. She represents what we are about on and off the court. She will graduate on time. She’s got a plan. She’s always been sharp, in tune to what she wants to do in life. We’re fortunate she chose us.”
Richard-Harris knows she can’t back off with LSU trying to stay in contention for a top four spot in the conference to get the double-bye into the SEC tournament, and ultimately the NCAA Tournament. With Mitchell out, her attitude has to become infectious.
“We have to put an emphasis on letting everybody know they are important to the team,” she said. “We have to respond to it. Everybody has to come back ready for their number to be called.”