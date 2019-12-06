LSU is perfectly comfortable in an offensive shootout, both teams racing up and down the field, throwing caution to the wind and lighting up the scoreboard with big play after big play.
Georgia would prefer a defensive quagmire, where every yard in a struggle, the sort of knock-'em-back stalemate that puts a premium on old-school concepts like field position and turnovers.
In that never-ending debate over what's more important — offense or defense? — the Southeastern Conference championship game offers a most compelling match-up.
The No. 1 Tigers (12-0, No. 2 CFP) and the No. 4 Bulldogs (11-1, No. 4 CFP) face off in a de-facto playoff quarterfinal. The winner is almost sure to make the CFP semifinals.
Here's some key information about the title game:
THE GAME
WHEN: 3 p.m. (CST)
WHERE: Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta
BROADCAST INFO
TV: CBS
RADIO: LSU Sports Radio Network 98.1 (Baton Rouge) or 870 AM (New Orleans)
Click here for more radio affiliates
STREAMING: Click here to watch the game live on fuboTV.
