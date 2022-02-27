LSU right-handed pitcher Will Hellmers said his job is easy if his teammates are running up the score.
The pitcher, who started Sunday's contest against Southern University in the second game of a double-header at Alex Box Stadium, allowed four hits while striking out three and walking one through four innings of work, contributing to a shut-out performance by three pitchers in the 15-0 victory.
"Well, when they score seven runs in the third, and it's 7-0 or 10-0, it takes a lot of weight off your shoulders, as a pitcher, that's huge," Hellmers said. "Having all that offensive production from guys all around the field: (Dylan) Crews, (Jacob) Berry, (Brayden) Jobert, I can't even name them all, it's awesome."
Unlike the first game against Towson, this was a game of discipline.
Through the first five innings, 12 of LSU’s batters had walked. Five of those resulted in runs, contributing to a 14-0 lead over Southern. Two more scores were from players hit by pitches. The Tigers drew 14 walks total.
"It's just a free bag, why not?" Jobert said. "We really like to stay patient and not swing at balls."
LSU made substitutions in the top of the fifth inning, including right-handed pitcher, Bryce Collins, who recorded two strikeouts and allowed one hit in his one inning of work. Left-handed pitcher Trey Shaffer finished the game with three strikeouts, one walk and no hits through two innings of work in the seven-inning game.
Will Safford saw time at second base, moving Cade Doughty to third and Tyler McManus went in for Alex Milazzo.
Most starters were out by the bottom of the sixth, providing an opportunity for the Tigers to display their depth. Giovanni DiGiacomo went in at center field, Josh Pearson filled in at left field, Brennan Holt replaced Cade Doughty at third base, Luke Leto went in at first, Hayden Travinski went in for Brayden Jobert as a designated hitter and Josh Stevenson played right field.
Pearson’s single to right field resulted in the 15-0 score as he rounded the bases on a pair of errors, then scored on a wild pitch.
Jacob Berry went 2 for 4 in his at-bats, knocking a double to left field in the bottom of the third, which was originally called an error by the left fielder when it was dropped, but later ruled a double after reviewing it had an exit speed of 103 mph.
Earlier that day, Berry put together a 3 for 4 effort for two RBIs and one home run. Berry was part of a trio that hit home runs in the game against Towson, including Jobert and Crews. Jobert finished the first game going 3 for 4 for three RBIs and walked once against Southern.
Bottom of the batting lineup shines
LSU head coach Jay Johnson complimented two players this weekend further down the batting order for both their offensive and defensive performances.
Catcher Alex Milazzo went 3 for 7 in his at-bats this weekend, drawing two walks and tallying three sacrifice hits. He finished with two RBIs.
"He's got a good short stroke that he can hit line drives with and we saw that tonight," Johnson said on Friday night. "But then there's a sacrifice bunt in there and then there's a walk where he went down 0-2 and got on base as the leadoff guy, so that's the blueprint for what I want him to do."
Third baseman Jack Merrifield went 4 for 7 in his at-bats this weekend and 2 were doubles, He also added a pair of sacrifice hits, drew two walks and tallied three total RBIs.
"I feel like when I came here, he was one of the most prepared players on our team in terms of the guy who can help you win," Johnson said. "The first weekend, I pulled him aside and said, 'You've got guys like Crews, Morgan, Berry, Dugas and Doughty, but I've had a lot of great teams with a Jack Merrifield-type player and I'm not promising anything at this juncture, but I feel like you can really do something to help us win.'"
Cleaning up the infield errors
Following Wednesday's contest at Louisiana Tech where LSU committed five infield errors, Johnson said he was looking forward to playing more games this weekend to clean them up.
The Tigers committed five errors total through four games this weekend, with two against Towson on Sunday and none in the final game. One error came in the outfield in Sunday's first game, where Dugas and Crews collided in attempt to catch a fly ball.
"We made one error in the infield in that first game, one in the outfield, but the good thing about the outfield one is it's easily correctable, it's two really good players and they will not make that mistake again," Johnson said. "We took care of the ball for the most part, made some athletic plays in the infield. Obviously, an improvement, but anything would've been an improvement from Wednesday."
Drew Bianco returns for two games
Bianco played in the final inning against Southern on Saturday and came in as a pinch runner for Dugas in the seventh inning of the game against Towson on Sunday, scoring on a wild pitch.
He flied out to center during his one at bat. He did not play in the second game on Sunday as the temperature dipped.
"There's a role for him on our team and in important games," Johnson said. "Right now, I just don't want to lose what he can produce for us by trying to go too fast. It's been tricky with the hamstring thing."