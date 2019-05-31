LSU took the lead in the first inning on Friday night and never let up, beginning the NCAA regional by blasting through Stony Brook for its widest win of the season.
The Tigers, the top seed in the Baton Rouge regional, won 17-3 at Alex Box Stadium. They took advantage of an early error then piled on runs as the game stretched on, scoring more runs than they had in an NCAA tournament game since 2008.
With the win, LSU (38-24) moved into the winner’s side of the double-elimination bracket. It will face No. 3 seed Southern Miss at 6 p.m. Saturday. The Golden Eagles beat Arizona State 15-3 in the first game of the regional Friday afternoon.
Stony Brook will face Arizona State at noon Saturday in an elimination game.
After fourth-seeded Stony Brook scored a run against starter Landon Marceaux in the first inning, senior right fielder Antoine Duplantis, who later tied Eddy Furniss as LSU's all-time hits leader, reached on an error in the bottom half of the inning, beginning LSU’s onslaught.
Three straights batters reached with two outs — one was hit by a pitch and the other two walked — before catcher Saul Garza approached the plate.
Coach Paul Mainieri had kept Garza near the bottom of the batting order for moments like this. Garza batted seventh against Stony Brook, even though he had at least two hits in seven of his past eight games. Mainieri wanted balance in the lineup.
Garza doubled down the right field line, clearing the bases. The Tigers in the dugout raised their hands in the air and some motioned for noise from a raucous crowd that needed no encouragement. LSU had taken a 4-1 lead. It scored another run before the end of the first — all of them unearned because Duplantis had reached on an error.
The Tigers pushed out Stony Brook starter Greg Marino in the second inning when Duplantis singled in a run.
They added to the score over the next four innings. Center fielder Zach Watson hit a two-run homer over the stands in left field. Second baseman Brandt Broussard, who said he sacrificed power when he had switched to a lighter bat, hit the first homer of his career.
As Marceaux walked out for the fifth inning, LSU led 14-1. Marceaux had cut through Stony Brook’s lineup, retiring seven of the last eight batters on two pitches or less.
Marceaux did not go past than the fifth inning — he only threw 53 pitches and allowed two runs (one earned) — but he had saved LSU’s bullpen for the remainder of the weekend.
LSU spent the rest of the game inserting its backups and watching as Duplantis inched toward the LSU hits record. With three singles, he tied former first baseman Furniss at 352 career hits. Duplantis flew out in his final at-bat, positioning him to break the record later this weekend.
The Tigers' 17 runs matched a season-high they last touched in late February. It was the most runs scored by LSU in an NCAA tournament game since a 21-7 win over UC Irvine on June 9, 2008.
LSU had played well over the last couple weeks, and it began the postseason with its largest win of the year.