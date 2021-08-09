LSU's beloved live mascot, Mike the Tiger VII, is now fully immunized against COVID-19, the university announced Monday.

Last year at the height of the pandemic, several lions and tigers at the Bronx Zoo were diagnosed with SARS-CoV-2 – the same virus that humans experience as COVID-19. Scientists and veterinarians eventually discovered that humans can transmit the virus to animals, which is the suspected cause of the Bronx Zoo outbreak. Big cats, such as lions, tigers, cheetahs and leopards, are among the most susceptible to the virus.

Following this discovery, LSU implemented metal barricades around Mike's enclosure to maintain 10 feet of space between the habitat and visitors. Now that Mike is vaccinated, the barriers will be taken down the week of Aug. 17.

Zoetis, a global animal pharmaceutical company, received approval by the United States Department of Agriculture to disperse the vaccine after the experimental trials at the San Diego Zoo were successful.

"The vaccine was donated by Zoetis, which is donating more than 11,000 of its COVID-19 vaccine to help protect the health and well-being of more than 100 mammalian species living in zoos, conservatories, sanctuaries, academic institutions, and government organizations located in 27 states," LSU's press release stated.

This announcement comes on the heels of a heated vaccine mandate debate at the university. Numerous professors have voiced their concerns over returning to the classroom with students, faculty and staff who are not vaccinated. The university says they will not implement a mandate until the vaccine is taken off Emergency Use Authorization and fully approved by the FDA.