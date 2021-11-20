1. WHAT WE LEARNED
Even in a dismal season by LSU standards, there’s never a bad time for a rent-a-win. In fact, for LSU, Saturday’s game probably couldn’t have come at a better time as the Tigers snapped a three-game slide. LSU’s defense again carried the load, giving up a couple of long gains but stopping the Warhawks twice near the goal line. The offense continued to sputter, though, relying on big plays for its scoring.
2. TRENDING NOW
Welcome back, Max Johnson. After playing only the first two series in LSU’s previous game against Arkansas, Johnson went the whole way against ULM and looks to finish the season with Garrett Nussmeier likely to take a redshirt. Johnson had a couple of high throws and still holds the ball too long, but he was crafty in the pocket and worked over the Warhawks for his first 300-yard passing game since Oct. 2 against Auburn.
3. FINAL THOUGHTS
There wasn’t much to glean from LSU’s victory that we didn’t already know. Even with a depleted roster, the Tigers had more talent than ULM. The defense continues to impress despite adversity, and the offense can’t put anyone away. At 5-6, LSU can avoid its first losing season since 1999 by upsetting Texas A&M next week. I expect the Tigers will give an emotional effort for Ed Orgeron, but they’ll have to play better to win.