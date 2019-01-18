LUBBOCK, Texas — Kortnei Johnson's dual wins in the women's sprints led the LSU track and field program's performance in the Red Raider Invitational Friday.
Johnson won the 60 meters with a time of 7.19 seconds, then returned to the track almost two hours later to claim the 200 meters title in 23.30 seconds.
They were two of the six wins recorded by coach Dennis Shaver's Lady Tigers and Tigers on the Texas Tech track. They added four more victories in the field events by the time the one-day meet came to an end.
Jake Norris picked up the first win of the day, getting LSU off to a good start by taking the weight throw title with a toss of 66 feet, 4½ inches.
His effort was one of three event wins in the field for the Tigers as Rayvon Grey posted a personal-record mark in the long jump with a 26-5½ and JuVaughn Harrison also had a PR in winning the high jump at 7-5¼.
Harrison's jump was the second-best in school history, while Grey moved into sixth place on the school's all-time list in the long jump.
The fourth field event win came from Abby O'Donoghue, who soared 5-10¾ to take the high jump title.
Back on the track, Julie Palin won the mile in 4 minutes, 58.29 seconds, while teammate Ersula Farrow clocked a time of 2:06.90 to win the 800.
Tonea Marshall won the women's 60-meter hurdles with a time of 8.22 seconds and LSU made it a sweep in the men's race as Damion Thomas won with a 7.66.